Vitamin Premixes Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate | Balchem Corp., DSM Nutritional Products LLC.,

The need for vitamins is more critical in today’s world than ever before owing to consumption of simple diets containing fewer ingredients and confinement facilities. In the normal body, some vitamins are produced naturally but few vitamins are essential and have to be consumed from the outside food source. The deficiency of vitamins among the population has upsurge the demand for vitamins, and to cater to the increasing demand manufacturers bring vitamin premixes. In the global food and beverage market, the demand for vitamin premixes is increasing at high growth rate owing to its multiple health benefits. Vitamin premixes aids in maintaining normal metabolic function, health, growth, and maintenance of the body. In addition, it is also helpful in the development of normal tissues. In the global vitamin premixes market, Europe and North America hold the major share in production and consumption of vitamin premixes owing to the presence of major global players in the region. Unique promotional strategies and marketing of vitamin premixes by manufacturers in the region have uplifted the awareness among the population. The increased awareness about the health benefits of vitamin premixes is contributing to generating high net sales in the region. With the increasing demand for vitamin premixes among the population, it can be anticipated that the demand for vitamin premixes will increase over the forecast period.

In the global vitamin premix market, the growth in the consumption of nutraceutical, dietary supplements have significantly uplifted the demand for vitamin premixes. In the global nutaceutical market, the demand for vitamin premix is snowballing at a healthy growth rate in the food and beverage industry, nutraceutical and dietary supplements. In addition, the demand for vitamin premixes is also increasing in the feed industry. In the global food and beverage industry, the ready-to-eat food products are on rising owing to urbanization and hectic life schedule of the population. The convenient and packaged food products are generally nutrition deficit and high in saturated fats and carbohydrates which has revolutionized the food and beverages market for the fornication of food products. To gain the traction of the consumers in the market, food and beverages manufactures are incorporating vitamin premixes at the appropriate concentration on their products to fulfill the demand of vitamin in the body. Vitamin premix is also been highly used in the nutraceutical industry as it is considered as one of the most important ingredients of the nutraceuticals. The increasing geriatric population has significantly raised the demand for nutraceutical which has fuelled the demand for vitamin premix. On the other hand, the demand for vitamin premix is also increasing among the feed manufacturers, attributed to obtain optimal performance several vitamins are needed to be added to Animal diets.

Some of the key players operating their business in vitamin premix market are Balchem Corp., DSM Nutritional Products LLC., Lonza Inc., ADM Animal Nutrition, Alltech, Phileo Lesaffre Animal Care, Principle Solutions LLC., Trouw Nutrition USA LLC, and others. Many other manufacturers are showing their keen interest to bring vitamin premix in their production line.

