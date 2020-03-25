Wrapping Paper Market Future Scope, Demands and Prognosticate Industry Growth

Wrapping papers are mainly decorative or kraft papers which are used for gift wrapping of several end use applications. In recent few years there have been an increase in the usage of packaging for increasing the aesthetic look and appeal. The need for environmental and eco – friendly packaging material for several end use applications have given scope for wrapping paper market. Coupled with mounting concerns regarding the usage and of plastic products for packaging are some of the crucial factors boosting the wrapping paper materials in developing regions across the globe. The wrapping paper market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Global Wrapping Paper Market – Dynamics:

The changing lifestyle and increase in per capita income of several end users in developing countries across the globe are creating growth opportunities for wrapping paper market. Furthermore, large e – commerce companies such as amazon, flipkart, snapdeal, alibaba, etc. are playing vital role for fueling the demand for wrapping paper market. In addition, manufacturers of wrapping paper are directing the business segments towards retail promotion objectives. Wrapping paper with high – quality printing and design, helps in providing effective advertising promotion of consumer goods. The increase need for eco – friendly and sustainable packaging have significantly increase the need for wrapping papers and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Wrapping Paper Market – Segmentation:

The global wrapping paper market can be segmented by material type, packaging type, printing technology and by end use applications. Pricing has being done based on material type segment in US$ million and the volume is considered in tonnes.

On the basis of material type, the global wrapping paper market is segmented into –

Unbleached wrapping paper

Bleached wrapping paper

Recycled wrapping paper

Kraft wrapping paper

On the basis of packaging type, the global wrapping paper market is segmented into –

Primary packaging

Secondary packaging

Tertiary packaging

On the basis of printing technology, the global wrapping paper market is segmented into –

Digital printing

Roto – gravure printing

Flexographic printing

Lithographic printing

On the basis of end use application, the global wrapping paper market is segmented into –

Food & beverages

Personal care & cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food service

Industrial wrapping paper

Others

Wrapping paper are mainly used for gift wrapping of several different applications such as food, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, etc. which are being mostly preferred by consumers.

Global Wrapping Paper Market – Regional Overview:

The global wrapping paper market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows –

North America

Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The North America wrapping paper market is expected to outdo the rest of the regions in terms of market value and volume. However, factors such as changing lifestyle, increasing internet penetration, and high rate of growth in preference for e-commerce platforms in countries such as India are expected to spearhead the growth of the wrapping papers market in the Asia Pacific. Therefore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Wrapping Paper Market – Key players:

Few of the key players in the wrapping paper market are International Paper Company, Oji Paper Co., Ltd., Nippon Paper Group, Inc., Rengo Co., Ltd., Mondi Group Plc., SCA Packaging Ltd., Japan Pulp & Paper Co Ltd, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Stora Enso Oyj, DS Smith Plc, Gascogne SA, Sequana SA, Boxes Prestige Ltd., Deufol AG, Sonoco Products Company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, WestRock Company, Griff Paper and Film Co., etc.