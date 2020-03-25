The report ” Zircon Sand Market Overview and Market Growth 2018-2026 in Worldwide Forecast Period”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Zircon Sand Market: Overview

Zircon sand is defined as a common accessory to trace mineral constituent of most granite and felsic igneous rocks. This sand possess excellent hardness, durability, and chemical inertness. Zircon persists in sedimentary deposits and is a common constituent of various kinds of sands. It is a mineral which belongs to the nesosilicates group. Its chemical name is zirconium silicate, and its chemical formula is ZrSiO4. Zircon sand forms in silicate melts with large proportions of high field strength incompatible elements. For instance, in terms of constituent particles,1% to 4% of hafnium is often present in zircon sand. The crystal structure of zircon sand is tetragonal crystal system. The natural color of zircon sand varies between colorless, yellow-golden, red, brown, blue, and green. Zircon sand occurs as a common accessory mineral in igneous rocks (as primary crystallization products), in metamorphic rocks, and as detrital grains in sedimentary rocks. Zircon sand is heat and corrosion resistant. It possess uranium and thorium content. Zircon sand is mainly utilized as an opacifier, and is known to be used in the decorative ceramics industry. It is a principal precursor to metallic zirconium, although this application is small, and to all compounds of zirconium including zirconium dioxide (ZrO2).

Zircon Sand Market: Market Demand

Factors such as rise in the demand from the ceramic industry owing to rapid urbanization and surge in consumption of ceramic tiles is driving the zircon sand market. Additionally, surge in demand for zircon sand from the foundry industry is also anticipated to propel the zircon sand market. However, factors such as gap between demand and supply is likely to hinder the zircon sand market. Furthermore, high tariffs and stringent mining policies are expected to hamper the zircon sand market.

Zircon Sand Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the global zircon sand market can be segmented into ceramics idol manufacturing, molding purposes, casting procedure, and others. In terms of end-use industry, the zircon sand market can be divided into ceramics, refractory materials, medical & health care, building & construction, and others. The building & construction segment is projected to hold a significant share of the zircon sand market owing to rise in investment in the building & construction industry during the forecast period.

Zircon Sand Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global zircon sand market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounts for a dominant share of the zircon sand market owing to the rise in investments in the building & construction industry whereas in terms of revenue, North America follows Asia Pacific region. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

Zircon Sand Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global zircon sand market include Alkane Resources Limited, Allegheny Technologies Inc., Australian Zircon NL, Bemax Resources Limited, Neo Materials Technologies Inc., Kenmare Resources Plc., E.I. DuPont de Nemours, Foskor Limited, Luxfer Group, Molycorp Inc., New Energy Holdings Limited, Richards Bay Minerals, Oxkem Limited, Tronox Limited, and Zhejiang Jinkun Zirconium Industry Company Limited.

