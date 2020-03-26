The report ” Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2028″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market: Overview

The demand for ad-supported video on demand technology is increasing as advertisers play advertisements using this technology. Ad-supported video on demand is a widely preferred revenue model as the advertisements are integrated with videos having a wide audience and can be managed to get a lot of views. For example, news sites are combined with business advertisements to get a lot of views. Video service providers are demanding ad-supported video on demand for advertisements as monetization of video services is available, but a video on demand is converted to ad-supported by adding advertisements in videos streaming.

The ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) is an advertisement-based revenue model and users are not paying any amount for such advertisements. Using the ad-supported video on demand free content is delivered to users screen to watch online, and also contains commercials or advertisements. In a way, the service provider is delivering video content in exchange for spending time watching advertisements

Global Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market: Drivers and Restraints

Major factors driving the growth of the ad-supported video demand market include the increasing number of mobile subscriptions and the high adoption of mobile connected devices, especially smartphones, in developing countries as smartphones are the major media for consumption of video services. Currently, OTT content and related services are more perceived to be attractive and are being adopted as feasible alternatives for entertainment and due to this trend, advertisers also prefer this technology. Viewer preference is also changing to better managed video services, such as YouTube, so the audience traffic can be easily tracked on a real-time basis, using which advertisers are streaming advertisements to generate more revenue from views. Other factors driving the ad-supported technology market include the availability of better network connections for playing advertisements and availability of new features and advanced capabilities in smartphones. On the other hand, unavailability of the required bandwidth in developing or underdeveloped countries, player/UI functionality and privacy issues are the major challenges associated with the growth of the ad-supported video on demand market.

Global Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market: Segmentation

The ad-supported video on demand market can be segmented on the basis of content type and access type. Based on the content type, the ad-supported video on demand market can be segmented into entertainment and infotainment, food, travel and fashion, gaming & sports, and others. Segmentation on the basis of content type is performed on the basis of the type of content used in providing advertisements when the videos are played by end users. Based on access type, the ad-supported video on demand market can be segmented as OTT streaming devices, desktop & laptops, smartphones & tablets, smart TVs, and others.

Global Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market: Industry Key Players

Key vendors in the ad-supported video on demand technology market are Hulu, Muvi LLC, Comcast Corp., Koala, Nielsen, Canoe Ventures LLC, Vdopia, Inc., Value Click Media, Tremor Media, Specific Media, Telaria, Inc., and others. These vendors are constantly innovating to sustain the competition and attract more customers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Ad-Supported Video on Demand Segments

Global Ad-Supported Video on Demand Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Ad-Supported Video on Demand Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market

Global Ad-Supported Video on Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market

Ad-Supported Video on Demand Technology

Value Chain of Ad-Supported Video on Demand

Global Ad-Supported Video on Demand Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Ad-Supported Video on Demand includes

North America Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market US Canada

Latin America Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market

Middle East and Africa Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

