Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AILT)/ Immunoblastic Lymphadenopathy Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2020

Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AILT) also known as Immunoblastic Lymphadenopathy is a grown T-cell lymphoma of blood distinguished by a polymorphous lymph node penetrate resulting significant increase in follicular dendritic cells (FDCs) and high endothelial venules (HEVs) with systemic involvement. Clinically this disorder is characterized by generalized lymphadenopathy and high fever. This disorder progresses in series of diseases such as cutaneous involvement, hepatosplenomegaly, hemolytic anemia and polyclonal hypergammaglobulinemia. The symptoms observed in a patient suffering from angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma are weight loss, polyclonal hyperglobulinemia, hepatomegaly and generalized adenopathy.

The other problems accompanying angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AILT)/ immunoblastic lymphadenopathy are multicentric giant lymph node hyperplasia, acute viral lymphadenitis, hypersensitivity syndrome, lymphoma, leukemia, Crohn’s disease and a typical linear immunoglobulin A dermatosis. The standard staging of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AILT) is explained with Ann Arbor system that was developed for Hodgkin disease. The stages involved in angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AILT) are as follows:

Stage I – Involvement of a single lymph node region

Stage II – Involvement of two or more lymph node regions on the same side of the diaphragm

Stage III – Involvement of lymph node regions on both sides of the diaphragm and localized involvement of an extralymphatic site

Stage IV – Diffuse involvement of one or more extralymphatic organs with or without associated lymph node involvement

The diagnosis of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AILT)/ immunoblastic lymphadenopathy is done initially with physical symptoms detection such as night sweats, fever, swollen lymph nodes, chills, skin rash and weight loss. The diagnosis helps to understand the staging of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AILT) and is carried out with follow-up tests such as CT scans, X-rays, PET scans and bone marrow biopsies. The therapeutic treatment of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AILT) consists of initial doses of steroids to reduce inflammation pain and skin irritation.

Post steroid therapy CHOP chemotherapy treatment a cycle of 4 weeks is applied to treat cancer. The CHOP chemotherapy consists of drugs such as cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone along with radiation therapy. The treatments that are under pipeline include the drugs such as Alemtuzumab, Bevacizumab, Cyclosporine, Lenalidomide, Romidepsin and Pralatrexate. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2012 it was found that approximately 1% – 2% of non-Hodgkin lymphomas are associated with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AILT). Although, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AILT) has been reported in children, most patients are middle aged or elderly of the age group above 60 years.

North America was observed to be the largest market for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AILT)/ immunoblastic lymphadenopathy diagnosis and treatment. Advanced technologies and high awareness are the major driving factors of this market. Europe was observed to be the second largest market and one of the leading research destinations for neurological and carcinogenic diseases diagnosis and treatment. Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World were observed to be the most potential markets for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AILT)/ immunoblastic lymphadenopathy diagnosis and treatment market. These regions lack in advanced infrastructure and disease awareness. The future growth in these geographical regions is expected due to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil and other countries that primarily prefer healthcare sector for developmental investment.

Some of the key players involved in the global clinical trials of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AILT)/ immunoblastic lymphadenopathy are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Newport Pharmaceuticals Limited, Eisai Inc., Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc., National Cancer Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center are among others.