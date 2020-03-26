Automotive Exit Warning System Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from to 2019-2027

Automotive Exit Warning System Market Introduction

The automotive exit warning system is a type of active safety system that uses radar to warn the driver if any vehicle is approaching from the rear. Subsequently, the system disables the attempt to open the door of vehicle and the door remains locked till the approaching vehicle has passed. The system issues acoustic and visual warning to the passenger once the vehicle has stopped. The exit warning system remains activated for about 3 to 5 minutes after the vehicle has been turned off.

The automotive exit warning system is an advanced feature and is only provided in premium class vehicles; however, rising concerns about safety in society has encouraged vehicle manufacturers to integrate the feature in other vehicle segments. Integration of the system in most vehicles is anticipated to enhance road safety.

Automotive Exit Warning System Market – Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of RADAR and exit warning system include Robert Bosch GmbH, smartmicro, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Aptive and Continental AG. These players are investing in the development of ADAS and active safety features in order to integrate safety features in their vehicles.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, a leading company that engages in the development and manufacturing of advanced safety features, announced the development of its 4th generation RADAR system, which is available in 25 GHz technology. Moreover, the company is heading for the development of 77 GHz technology. The RADAR system is 25% lighter than the existing 3rd generation RADAR system.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Established in 1899, it is a family owned business with headquarters in Germany. The company is the leading automotive component supplier and offers lighting systems and high performance electronics for the automotive industry. The company is has major presence in aftermarket sales of automotive components.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Founded in 1886, Robert Bosch Gmbh is a multinational engineering and technology company. Its diverse product portfolio caters to multiple industries and holds a significant position in the market for automotive components and technologies. The company is a key contributor to the development of smart mobility and autonomous vehicles.

APTIVE

Established in 1994, with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, APTIV is a leading automotive technology company. The company is a leading contributor to the development of mobility solutions. APTIV has a significant presence in the market in Europe and has a diverse product portfolio for ADAS systems.