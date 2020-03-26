Automotive Mechanical Lock Differential Market with Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2019-2027

Automotive Mechanical Lock Differential Market Introduction

Automotive mechanical lock differential (M-Lock differential) is used to lock and unlock the differential as per the driver’s preference while driving. A mechanical lock differential is manufactured to overcome the key restraint of a standard open differential by fundamentally locking both wheels.

Automotive Mechanical Lock Differential Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market for automotive mechanical lock differential include Auburn Gear, LLC, Powertrax, GKN plc, Eaton, Neapco, Dana Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and BorgWarner. Advancements in technology have led to technical changes in the core components that are used in the automotive industry. Several players emphasize on R&D to provide technologically superior equipment to OEMs. Key players operating in the automotive mechanical lock differential market have global presence as well as strong regional presence. While other players dominate at the local level.

Neapco

Neapco is a leading global provider and large volume supplier of complete differential assemblies for automotive and other light vehicle applications. Neapco’s standardized chamber and ball designs increase manufacturing and cost efficiencies for the one- and two-piece differentials manufactured for front wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) applications.

Eaton

Mechanical locking differential (MLocker) provided by the Eaton helps driver for traction without the requirement for any intervention method like push-button, switch or any shift knob. Using a self-energizing clutch system and flyweight mechanism, MLocker engages in low traction situations when a speed difference of wheel is 100 RPM or greater is detected. Automatic locking takes place within a fraction of a second, which provide driver with improved safety.

More effectiveness of the mechanical locking differential compared to others

The automotive mechanical lock differential transmits maximum torque to the wheel and it can be achieved by an mechanical mechanism with ease. Therefore, demand for the locking differential, especially mechanical locking differential, is increasing in vehicles. Among all differential types, the automotive mechanical lock differential is likely to transmit maximum torque for any surface condition. Low power consumption of battery, lesser chances of failure, lower maintenance cost, relatively low cost, ease of incorporation on the conventional differential, and self-locking mechanism are major advantages offered by the automotive mechanical lock differential. This is likely to propel the market during the forecast period.

More demand for the vehicles usable for off-road condition having four-wheel drive

The four-wheel drive can provide maximum forward traction during acceleration. Mechanical lock differential is especially helpful in hilly road conditions and while driving over moderate off-road terrain. Most passenger vehicles on the road presently use four wheel drive. Few SUVs are mostly four-wheel drive vehicles. A four-wheel drive is more helpful while driving in sand, mud, and other uneven terrain. Currently, numerous cars provides four-wheel drive as standard or as an option. Hence the four-wheel drive segment is likely to hold a magnificent share of the automotive mechanical lock differential market during the forecast period.

Plans of OEMs related to the differentials likely to show snaky trend

Various OEMs, such as Mitsubishi, introduced vehicles with locking differential in the last decade; however, they discontinued those models due to various issues associated with drivetrain in passenger vehicles. However, presently, many OEMs including Mitsubishi is offering the locking differential in its vehicles.

Introduction of electric vehicle likely to hamper the market

Increasing demand for electric vehicles is likely to be a major restraint to the automotive mechanical differential market. Powertrain components of conventional vehicles are likely to become redundant due to the introduction of electric vehicles. Moreover, higher efficiency of hub motors in an electric vehicle is likely to eliminate the need for the automotive mechanical differential, which in turn is estimated to hamper the automotive mechanical differential market during the forecast period.