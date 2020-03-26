Autosampler Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2025

Autosampler is an instrument that is connected to an analytical device that performs automatic sampling in specific time period for the investigation. An autosampler can also collect samples automatically in certain time duration from a huge sample source. Typically, it contains a robotic device which can either collect the sample to a sampling place or carry a sampling instrument to the sample source. Autosamplers have replaced the manual process of sampling and injection by picking automatically a sample and implanting it into the inlets of the device.

An autosampler saves operator’s time, eliminates errors, and provides high accuracy and better reproducibility. Autosamplers are quite useful especially in handling low sample volumes. It is used in gas chromatography (GC) to perform various processes such as injection of liquid sample, solid phase micro extraction (SPME), dynamic and static headspace, and trap and purge. These are also used in high pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) for fraction extraction, sample preparation, and liquid injection.

Autosamplers are used in the food, pharmaceutical, and environmental industries, and in forensic & medical laboratories. These can handle PCR plates, micro titer plates, tubes, and vials. Capacity of handling samples can vary, but it can reach up to an eight stand unit that holds 720 samples, and devices for low to high volume applications (0.1 to 5000 µL). In an autosampler several other options available which includes metal-free sample channels, shaking capability, vertical configurations requiring minimal bench space, and integrated stirring devices. Also the programmable field samplers are attached on it.

Autosamplers are available for the sampling of various materials such as solid, liquid, and gas. For liquid sample, an autosampler works along with different kind of devices which perform several chemical measurement, such as water analyzers (nutrient analyzers, dissolved inorganic carbon analyzers, and total carbon analyzers), liquid chromatographers, gas chromatographers, titrators, and several others. For solids, autosamplers are used in combination with elemental analyzers. A simple model of autosampler contains a carousel which holds the samples that are usually covered in metal (usually silver or tin) foil. The sample falls into the reactor when the carousel is rotated at a specific degree. It gets constantly purified by a carrier gas such as helium. For gas sample, autosamplers are connected with pumps which continuously deliver any gas mixture or air inside the device for analysis.

The global autosamplers market is driven by increase in adoption of chromatography tests for the drug approval process, rise in acceptance of autosamplers in various industries for accuracy, quality products, and to avoid errors. Surge in investment in R&D operations in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries is another factor driving the market.

The global autosampler market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be categorized into autosampler systems and autosamplers accessories. Autosampler systems are divided into LC autosamplers and GC autosamplers. GC autosamplers can be classified further into liquid autosamplers, headspace autosamplers, and all-in-one autosamplers. Autosampler accessories can also be classified into various parts such as syringes & needles, vials, and septum. Based on end-user, the global autosampler market can be categorized into environmental testing industry, food & beverage industry, oil & gas industry, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, and others.

In terms of region, the global autosamplers market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for leading share of the global market owing to high investment in R&D in public and private sector. Increasing base of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in Asia Pacific is likely to boost the autosamplers market in the region during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Major players in the global autosamplers market include Agilent Technologies, JASCO, Gilson, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Restek Corporation, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.