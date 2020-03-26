Bioplastic Packaging: A Step towards Sustainable Future

Bioplastics are primarily a biodegradable group of polymers that can be manufactured from renewable sources. Conventional plastics are increasingly becoming unpopular due to the fact that they can last for a very long time, can be hazardous to current life and the ecosystem in general, and rely heavily on the oil and gas industry for raw materials. Conventional plastics are used in nearly all industries as material for casings, electronics, packaging, and many other products. This high volume of products made out of materials that will not be degraded for centuries is creating a high level of concern, especially in developing economies, and emerging ones are swiftly following suit.

Bioplastics have been developed to eliminate the problems caused by conventional plastics. Bioplastics are made from biodegradable feedstock, which means they can degrade into the soil like any other organic matter. The global market for bioplastic packaging has been driven by the rising awareness among the global population about the adverse effects of conventional plastics, which has led to both consumers and regulatory bodies opt for bioplastics instead. Bio-PET and polylactic acid are the major types of bioplastics used for packaging around the world.

Global Bioplastic Packaging Market: Overview

Plastics have widespread applications across just about every imaginable human endeavor, and the packaging industry is a prime example. Plastics are among the most commonly used packaging materials today. Their high durability, eponymous plasticity, poor thermal and electrical conductivity, and impermeability to water have made the use of plastics essential in the packaging industry.

Global Bioplastic Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major driver for the global bioplastic packaging market is the rising support given by governments encouraging the incorporation of bioplastics in place of conventional plastics. The net benefit to a country adopting bioplastics on a mass scale is prevention of the ecological damage that would have been caused by conventional plastics. Furthermore, this also removes the need for further resources to fix the damage.

The growing awareness among the general population about the ecological impact of their lifestyles is another key driver for the global bioplastic packaging market. Bioplastic packaging can, in fact, be used as a USP by packaging companies targeting environmentally conscious consumers.

Global Bioplastic Packaging Market: Geographical Overview

Europe is currently among the largest regional markets for bioplastic packaging. The EU has been supportive of several environmental protection initiatives and several countries in Europe have incentivized bioplastic packaging, driving the regional bioplastic packaging market. Once the price gap between bioplastics and conventional plastics is eradicated, Asia Pacific could make rapid progress in the global bioplastic packaging market.

Key players in the global bioplastic packaging market are BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., NatureWorks, LLC, Metabolix, Inc., and The Dow Chemical Company.