Bioreactors Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2026

A bioreactor dispenses a controlled environment. This controlled environment is essential for the manufacturing of biological, biochemical and biomechanically engineered products. A bioreactor can be defined as a vessel, container, or a tank that performs the function of a biological catalyst to achieve a required chemical transformation from biological raw materials. Microorganisms are used in various industries and require molecular oxygen for respiration for survival. Optimization is important for the growth of organisms in a desired manner and for production of the required product at a sufficient rate. These organisms include species of bacteria, yeast, and mold. These organisms need and depend on a solution of oxygen or a mass transfer from a gaseous stream. This can be either in the form of air or oxygen introduced into the liquid in the bioreactor. A bioreactor invariably forms the core of all processes which involve enrichment of organisms.

Bioreactors have been used for a long time in the production of high-value products and therapeutic biomolecules. These devices control and monitor the environmental conditions consistently, throughout the ongoing reaction of the culture. This happens in a closed system. High productivity is achieved by the accurate design and appropriate selection of the bioreactor. This in turn helps to achieve corresponding capital investment and improves the economic viability of bioprocess. The basic characteristics of a bioreactor include headspace volume, oxygen delivery system, agitator system, temperature & pH control system, foam control, sampling ports, lines for charging & emptying the reactor, and cleaning & sterilization system. Bioreactors are dependent on temperature control. It is important to choose a proper temperature control device based on the specific needs of each application by calculating the heat load. A well-designed bioreactor should provide better productivity and validation of desired factors toward obtaining higher quality products and in a cost effective manner. The mode of operation as well as the design of a bioreactor depends on optimum conditions for product, its formation, production of organism, product value, and scale of production. An ideal bioreactor controls and allocates a positive influence on the biological reaction preventing foreign acquired contamination. Operating cost and capital investment are key points to be taken into consideration while designing a bioreactor.

The global bioreactors market is driven by high investments in R&D, rise in acceptance of single-use bioreactors, technological advancements in bioreactors, and rapid growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. However, availability and access to various alternative techniques for bioreactors and uncompromising regulatory framework for the device and materials used are the major restraints of the global bioreactors market.

The global bioreactors market can be segmented based on material, usage, capacity, and end-user. In terms of material, the bioreactors market can be categorized into stainless steel, glass, and others. Based on usage, the global bioreactors market can be classified into pilot scale production, large scale production, and full scale production. In terms of capacity, the bioreactors market can be divided into above 1500L, 200L–1500L, 20L–200L, and 5L–20L. Based on end-user, the global bioreactors market can be categorized into biopharmaceutical companies, research organization, and others. Growth of biotechnological companies and increase in focus on research funding offered by governments are the factors expected to drive the end user segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global bioreactors market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected dominate the global bioreactors market due to presence of large number of biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies.

Key players operating in the global bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, ZETA Holding GmbH, Sartorius AG, Hipurity Systems Limited, Bioengineering AG, Infors AG, Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf AG, and M+ W Group, among others.