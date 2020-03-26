Candle Market 2018-2026: Key Findings, Industry Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Candle is wax with an ignitable wick. It provides light and is used for heat or as a technique of keeping time. Presently, candles are utilized as a home decoration item and used to relieve stress and create a warm ambiance. Candles are available in numerous shapes and sizes ranging from votives, tapers, tea-light to jar/container, pillars, liturgical, floating, outdoor, utility, novelty, and birthday. Candle were developed by ancient Egyptians, who used torches or rushlights prepared by drenching the pithy core of reeds in melted animal fat. However, unlike a candle, rushlights did not have a wick. In ancient China, candles were molded in paper tubes, using wax from an indigenous insect which was combined with seeds and rolled rice paper. In India, candle wax was made by boiling the fruit for the cinnamon tree, while in Japan, candles were prepared by wax extracted from tree nuts. Candles define a ceremony signifying a warm glow for enjoyment and symbolize celebration or romance. These soothe the senses and are often used as accent home décor and.

Increasing consumer preferences for candles for aromatherapy to de-stress and relax and as home décor is expected to drive the candle market during the forecast period. Furthermore, availability of various types of candles on multiple distribution channels is projected to boost their demand. Rising number of distribution channels has also increased sales of candles through mass merchandise retailers and department and home décor stores. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are also benefitting to the market growth owing to their various offers and discounted prices that are attracting more buyers. Growing popularity of e-commerce has also significantly increased the sales of candles. Availability of extensive information on products online and ease of purchase is encouraging consumers to purchase more products. Various factors such as fragrance, price, and color are considered while purchasing candles. Surge in the number of spas that use scented candles while massages to build a calming environment for their customers is another major trend that is propelling the candle market. Scented candles are used by spas for pain relief, aromatherapy, and for intensive treatments for feet, hands, elbows, and for dry skin. This, in turn, is expected to drive the candle market.

The global candle market can be segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the candle market can be divided into pillar, tea-light, taper, filled, floating, specialty, votive, gel, liquid, and others. In terms of revenue, the votive candle segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the candle market during the forecast period. Votive candles are also referred to as prayer candle and are extensively used for various applications. These candles do not emit harmful gases such as conventional synthetic products and are considered to be eco-friendly. Based on distribution channel, the global candle market can be segregated into home décor or department stores, gift or specialty shops, direct sales, mass merchandise retailers (drug store chains, discount store), and other channels (small scale retailers). In terms of revenue, the mass merchandise retailers segment is expected to hold a major share of the global candle market.

Based on region, the global candle market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the global candle market in terms of revenue. Expansion of the market in the region is attributed to the growing demand for home fragrance products and rise in interest of consumers in aromatherapy.

Major players in the global candle market includes Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Gel Candle Company, Himalayan Trading Post, CoScentrix, Gellite Gel Candles, Bath & Body Works, Lee Naturals, TATINE, diptyque, Mels Candles, Magnolia Scents, Net-a-Porter, Paddywax, Southern Made Candles, Northern Lights Candles, Stand Around Creations, Soy Works Candle Company, and The Yankee Candle Company.

