Cosmetic Dentistry Market Diagnosis, Treatments and Global Key Players 2023

Cosmetic Dentistry Market – Segmentation

The global cosmetic dentistry market has been segmented into product type and end-user.

The market, based on product type, has been segmented into dental systems and equipment, dental implants, dental bridges, dental veneers, dental crowns, orthodontic braces, inlays and onlays, and bonding agents. The dental systems and equipment segment is further sub-segmented into instrument delivery systems, dental chairs, handpieces, light cure equipment, CAD/CAM systems, scaling units, dental lasers, and dental radiology equipment.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6369

The dental radiology equipment is further sub-segmented into extra-oral radiology equipment, intra-oral radiology equipment, and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanners. The dental implants market covers titanium implants and zirconium implants. The dental bridges market is sub-segmented into traditional bridges, cantilever bridges, and Maryland bridges. The orthodontic braces market is sub-segmented into fixed braces and removable braces.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals and dental clinics.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market – Key Players

3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Planmeca Oy, A-dec Inc., Q & M Dental Group, Bicon, BioHorizons, Cortex Dental Implants, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Denxy Technology Co., Limited, Remedent NV are some of the key players in the global cosmetic dentistry market.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market – Highlights

Cosmetic dentistry is the dental work that helps improve the look of a person’s teeth. The treatment includes teeth whitening, straightening, reshaping, and realignment. There are several other cosmetic dental services, which include cosmetic gum surgery, tooth contouring and reshaping, tooth colored fillings, composite bonding, dental implants, and inlays and onlays.

Technological advancements have also allowed the application of novel techniques. The high cost of dental imaging procedures and lack of reimbursement options hinder the growth of this market.

The global cosmetic dentistry market is dominated by many key market players. These players are engaged in new product launches and tactical partnerships to brace their market position. For instance, in April 2017, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced the distribution of NovaBone Dental Putty in over 40 countries within the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the selected markets in Europe.

Browse Complete 100 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 111 Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cosmetic-dentistry-market-6369

Cosmetic Dentistry Market – Regional Analysis

A booming need for a more aesthetic appeal in the field of cosmetic dentistry is being observed worldwide. The rising demand for dental implants and orthodontic appliances in developing markets has caused a growth emission in dental tourism.

The market in the Americas is expected to boost the global cosmetic dentistry market owing to technological advances and increasing procedures for aesthetic purposes. This is largely attributed to the accessibility of an urban healthcare infrastructure. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support from the healthcare sector coupled with the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases. Moreover, the rising demand for dental implants and orthodontic appliances in developing markets of Asia-Pacific have prospered the field of dental tourism. The market in the Middle East and Africa accounts for the smallest share as the cost of dental imaging instruments and the procedure is exorbitant.

Table of Content by “Cosmetic Dentistry Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

TOC COUNTINUED……..!

Get Prime Discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6369

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]