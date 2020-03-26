Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market 2019: Key Players – Intel Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Thales Group, Honeywell Inter

Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry

Description

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection market is expected to grow from $101.41 billion in 2017 to reach $216.00 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 8.8%. The increase in safety breaches and cyber-attacks, rising adoption of best practices and huge investment in smart grid technologies are some the factors boosting the market growth. Complication in deployment of safety infrastructure and the lack of interoperability between safety systems is limiting the growth of the market.

By component, in the service section the risk management process is projected to growth fast during the forecasted period. Several governments are adopting risk management approaches. Risk management process involves integration of threat, vulnerability, and consequence information. Depending on geography, Proliferation of the technology in industrial systems and defense are some of the key factors stimulating the growth of the regional market.

Some of the key players in global specialty oilfield chemicals the market includes Intel Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc, Northrop Grumman, Johnson Controls, Hexagon AB, Airbus Group SE, MotoRoLA Solutions, McAfee Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Bae Systems, Symantec Corporation, Raytheon, Teltronic, DXC Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH and Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Components Covered:

• Service

• Security Technology

End Users Covered:

• Sensitive Infrastructure and Enterprise

• Energy and Power

• Transportation Systems

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

…

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Intel Corporation

9.2 Intergraph Corporation

9.3 EMC Corporation

9.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.),

9.5 Thales Group

9.6 Honeywell International Inc

9.7 Northrop Grumman

9.8 Johnson Controls

9.9 Hexagon AB

9.10 Airbus Group SE

9.11 MotoRoLA Solutions

9.12 McAfee Inc.

9.13 General Dynamics Corporation

9.14 Bae Systems

9.15 Symantec Corporation

9.16 Raytheon

9.17 Teltronic S.A.

9.18 DXC Technology

9.19 Lockheed Martin Corporation

9.20 Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd.

9.21 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.22 Leidos Holdings, Inc.

9.23 OptaSense (UK),

9.24 Huawei Technologies

