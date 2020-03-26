Deep Research: Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM): Technologies and Global Markets

The global market for continuous glucose monitoring devices and diabetes-related products totaled nearly $12.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach nearly $12.8 billion in 2017 and $20.7 billion in 2022, registering a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2017-2022.

Report Includes

– 52 data tables and 20 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Examination of the critical issues within the CGM market, including technological developments, geographic trends, market dynamics, and adoption trends

– Market breakdowns by application area: hospitals, diagnostics/clinics, home

– Information broken down by age: children, teens, young, middle, elderly; by race: non-Hispanic whites, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, Europeans, Asians, others; and by geography: the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world

– Information on leading companies, including Abbott Labs, Apple Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medella Health, Medtronic, Roche, Sanofi and Unilife Corp.

Report Scope

The scope of this study encompasses the current and forecast markets for glucose monitoring, as well as pumps, SMBG meters and test strips. The covered segments are CGM transmitters, receivers and sensors, patch and durable insulin pumps, and self–monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) equipment and test strips. The test strip market numbers refer to all usage of test strips with SMBG, and not just test strips as used by CGM users. CGM users also use test strips, but theoretically only for calibrating their CGM device. Calibration may be required once or twice a day, or even less often, as the devices improve in the near future. Inclusion of SMBG meters and test strips will help the reader to comprehend the relative sizes of the two major segments: CGM and SMBG. As discussed elsewhere in this report, developing countries will continue to use primarily SMBG, as these devices are not only much cheaper than CGM, but, for many diabetics, do just fine for monitoring blood glucose. The report also includes discussions of the reimbursement and regulatory environments, current and developing technologies, diabetes incidence, market projections and market shares, and the latest trends and clinical trials.

