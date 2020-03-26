EEG Electrodes Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

Electroencephalography (EEG) electrode is a medical device used to record the electrical activity of the brain. EEG electrode gained traction as a method to record neurophysiological reaction in the second decade of the 20th century. There has been slight variation in the physical principles that support the signal acquisition probes, also called EEG electrodes. New technological developments have brought new surprising areas of applications apart from clinical ones, where fresh elements such as gel-free operation and usability are top priorities.

Global EEG Electrodes Market – Competitive Landscape

Medtronic

Founded in 1949, Medtronic is a diversified medical devices company, engaged in the manufacture of a range of medical devices and technologies. The company develops and markets products and therapies in the area of cardiac rhythm disorders, cardiovascular diseases, minimally invasive surgical products, neurological disorders, spinal conditions, and diabetes. It operates through four business divisions: cardiac & vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group.

CONMED Corporation

Incorporated in 1970, CONMED Corporation is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets surgical and patient-monitoring devices for minimally invasive procedures. The company’s products and technologies are extensively used in medical specialties such as orthopedics, laparoscopy, robotic & open surgery, gastroenterology & pulmonology, cardiology, and critical care. CONMED Corporation operates through three business segments: orthopedic surgery, general surgery, and surgical visualization. It operates the non-vascular stents business under the general surgery business segment.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=70017

Key players operating in the global EEG electrodes market include 3M, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, GSI Technologies, Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Eschmann Equipment, Graphic Controls, Tianrun Medical, B. Braun, and Stryker.

Physicians highly rely on EEG video and EEG procedures to diagnose psychogenic non-epileptic seizures (PNES) and paroxysmal events and neonatal seizures, respectively. They also monitor the cognitive health and sleep quality of the patients using EEG electrodes. Increase in demand for EEG procedures for the diagnosis of neurological diseases and other chronic diseases is projected to boost the growth of the global EEG electrodes market during the forecast period.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=70017

Dry electrodes are gaining traction because in wet AgCl electrodes these do not require electrolyte gels. This helps in preventing skin dermatitis and skin irritation and reducing the setup time. Hence, demand for dry electrodes is anticipated to increase during the forecast period and have a beneficial effect on the general development of the industry.