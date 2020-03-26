Elbow Splints Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2027

Elbow splints are medical devices that are used to support and keep the injured elbow in a certain position to promote healing. They are also called supportive or corrective devices. The main objective of the splints is to provide comfort while performing daily functions, reduce pain, support an injury, and correct the shape of the elbow. These orthotic devices help in arm movement and alignment by supporting the elbow. Elbow splints help in rehabilitation from disjunction, fractures, sport injuries, or any other serious accidental injury. They effectively improve quality of life and restore mobility of individuals by reducing the pain.

A global rise in health care awareness and importance of adventure sports among youngsters as well as the older generation has led to an increase in incidence of sports injuries. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2015 report suggests that athletes in universities and high schools alone account for approximately 2 million injuries, 50,000 doctor visits, and 30,000 hospitalizations every year in the U.S. The rise in incidence of sports injuries among the youth is due to increase in pressure on the joints and repeated small trauma injuries because of rise in sports tournaments and extracurricular activities. Therefore, increased participation in sports and exercise has led to a rise in sports-related injuries, and consequently higher demand for orthopedic products such as elbow splints.

Development of e-commerce platforms allows customers to browse and order from a range of product offerings provided by vendors through online portals. It makes the shopping experience of buyers calmer and supports brand retaining and prominence. The ability of vendors to sell products online leads to higher revenue generation and gaining of market share. Furthermore, increase in penetration of e-commerce is expected to enable vendors to provide a broad range of products in user segments such as teenagers to adults to reach new potential customers and increase the customer base of these products.

Availability of a wide range of orthotic and other bracing products on these platforms provides users a unique buying platform to compare prices, features, and product promotions. Individual users get to interact with fellow consumers and know their feedback on the products. Increase in popularity of online shopping, consumers’ trust on Internet sales, and faster shipping services have led to higher availability of a variety of orthotic products such as elbow splints in the market.

Major players operating in the global elbow splints market include Hanger, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Fillauer LLC, BraceAbility, Ottobock, Ossur Corporate, Bauerfeind AG, and Breg, Inc., among others.