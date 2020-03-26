Fermented Non-Dairy Beverages Industry Professional Survey Upstream and Downstream Analysis Report till 2025 llPepsiCo, Inc., China-Biotics Inc.

Fermented non-dairy beverages include carbonated drinks, alcohol, kombucha, rejuvelac, juice from cultured vegetables, kvass, sweet potato fly, water kefir, ginger beer etc. According to recent developments, fermented non-dairy beverages will continue to be a significant component in functional food market. Fermentation is a metabolic process that converts carbohydrates into acid, gases or alcohols. In recent years demand for non-dairy based probiotic products over milk based beverages as non-dairy fermented products contain minimal or no cholesterol.

Fermented non-dairy beverage market is primarily driven by high added value and functional properties of these beverages. Increase in the number of health conscious consumers and rising demand for natural or organic food is one of the key driver for the fermented non-dairy beverages like fruit/ vegetable juice. Also non-dairy beverages like some fruit juices have good flavor as well as refreshing nature which helps these drinks to expand in the market. Rising economic prosperity and greater inclination towards social drinking is also key factor for driving fermented non-dairy beverages like alcohols. Consumers nowadays are preferring some of the fermented organic herbal tea over traditional tea which is one of the key responsible driver for the rise in market for fermented non-dairy beverages. Technological advances in characteristics of fruits and vegetables are making them ideal substrates for the culture of probiotics. Rising levels of lactose intolerance worldwide is also one of the key driver for increasing market for fermented non-dairy beverages.

Fermented Non-Dairy Beverages: Market by Geography

Fermented non-dairy beverage market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. For fermented beverages made from cereals are popular in the tropical regions and in Africa. Bulgaria and Turkey also contribute in the cereal fermented non-dairy beverages. Russia is popular for its kevass fermented rye bread beverage. Also Japan, Mexico and China etc. have fermented non-dairy beverage product which is consumed worldwide. Fermented Non-dairy beverages are highly prevalent in Europe due to high obesity and digestive disorders.

Fermented Non-Dairy Beverages: Market Segmentation

On the basis of raw materials or source and end product market is segmented as fruits, vegetables, cereals, tea etc. Grains mainly includes wheat, rice, millet and others. Similarly, vegetables include beets, carrots and cultures contain scoby, mushrooms and other cultures.

Grains are the mainly used source for the preparation of fermented non-dairy beverages such as alcohols and other beverages like rejuvelac, mageu, boza etc. Fruits and vegetables are in high rise in fermented non-dairy beverages domain with different juices as well as probiotic drinks.

On the basis of end product fermented non-dairy beverages are segmented as alcoholic beverages, fruit/ vegetable juices, herbal tea, carbonated drinks etc. Further alcoholic beverages are sub-segmented in to wine, whisky, rum and others. Similarly, fruits and vegetable juices are sub-segmented into mead, kefir, kvass, lacto-fermented orange juice etc.

Fermented Non-Dairy Beverages: Key Players

The fermented non-dairy beverage market is dominated by some players like General Mills, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., China-Biotics Inc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd, Nestlé S.A., PROBI AB, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and company, Chr. Hansen A/S, Lifeway foods, Groupe Danone S.A., AGM Foods Pty Ltd., Skane Dairy, Tine SA, and Biosa™ Inc. have their marketed fermented non-dairy products.

