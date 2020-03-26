Foam Blowing Agents Market Forecasted to Rise at a 4.4% CAGR from 2014 to 2020

Foam blowing agents are additives used in the manufacture of foam that impart the characteristic foam-like structure. These agents are introduced in the substrate when they are in a liquid state through a high pressure injection. Foam blowing agents then expand in the substrate to provide a cellular matrix-like structure to the material. This matrix-like structure provides structural strength to the foam while utilizing less material. Foam blowing agents are used to manufacture a variety of polymeric and plastic foams such as polyurethane (PU) foams, polystyrene (PS) foams, polyolefins including polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) foams, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) foams and phenolic foams. Advantages of using foams include lower material usage, similar structural strength with higher flexibility, lighter final product, and excellent thermal and acoustic insulation.

This report provides a detailed description of the global foam blowing agents market based on volume share (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period of 2014 to 2020. It highlights the factors contributing to the growth of the market and the restraints that impede the market. Detailed forecast for foam blowing agents from 2014 to 2020 has been given separately for better understanding of the market scenario. The foam blowing agents market is described with respect to various segments along with the expected opportunities in the next six years.

In terms of geography, the global foam blowing agents market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The foam blowing agents market has been segmented based on the following product types: hydrocarbons (HC), hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) and others (including azodicarbonamide, hydrazine, CO2, water, etc.). The study also analyzes market attractiveness for all product segments of foam blowing agents with the help of the market attractiveness tool.The study segments the market based on applications into PU foams, PS foams, polyolefin foams and others (including PVC foams, phenolic foams, etc.). It provides forecasts and estimates for each application segment in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020.

Rising demand for foams in key end-user industries such as automotive and construction is projected to boost the global market for foam blowing agents as they are essentially utilized in the manufacture of foams. PU foams application is anticipated to be the major driver of the foam blowing agents market due to rapid increase in the demand for these foams for insulation and structural applications. However, volatility in prices of feedstock for petroleum-based foam blowing agents and regulations against foam blowing agents harmful to the environment are likely to hamper market growth. Companies, especially in the developed regions such as North America and Europe, are committing a substantial part of their investments for sustainable growth that ensures safety of the environment. Industry players are making significant investments for developing eco-friendly foam blowing agents. This is projected to offer prospective growth opportunities for the market players in the near future.