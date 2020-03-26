Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Research Report: Analysis by Sales, Price, Revenue and Share -2022
The Healthcare Cloud Computing market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Healthcare Cloud Computing market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Healthcare Cloud Computing, with sales, revenue and global market share of Healthcare Cloud Computing are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Healthcare Cloud Computing market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Healthcare Cloud Computing industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
The global market for cloud technologies in healthcare was $16.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach $20.2 billion in 2017 and $35.0 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2017-2022.
Report Includes
- 35 data tables and 2 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for healthcare cloud computing technologies.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Market segmentation by technology, cloud deployment models, healthcare cloud applications, and by region.
- Discussion of key issues, such as inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, and adoption of stronger security measures.
- Insight into future innovations, such as edge cloud services that can better support video services for remote healthcare.
- Profiles of key companies in the market, including: Agfa HealthCare, Allscripts, Amazon Web Services, Analogic, ARM Holdings, Athena Health, Beckman Coulter Inc., Biocontrol Medical.
Report Scope
The report will segment the technology for IT suppliers by hardware, software and network, as well as for internal and external cloud deployment models by software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), and also by public, private and hybrid cloud platforms. For healthcare applications, the report will segment the market by:
- Electronic health records (EHRs).
- Picture archiving and communications systems (PACS).
- Cardiology information systems (CIS).
- Laboratory information systems (LIS).
- Radiology information systems (RIS).
- Other (facility, hospital information systems).
Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers, and cloud providers.
Key issues that will be discussed include the inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, adoption of stronger security measures to prevent data breeches and future innovations such as edge cloud services that can better support mobile devices and video services for remote healthcare.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Regional Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Drivers and Inhibitors: Cost Savings Versus Data Protection
Protecting Patient Information
Healthcare Cloud Advantages and Disadvantages
Cloud Dollars and Sense
Consumer Healthcare Cloud
Cloud Case Examples
Telemedicine
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
Healthcare Cloud Technology Trends
Hardware
Software
Network
Network Providers
Cloud Security Technologies
Healthcare Internet of Things and Cloud Security Solutions
