Global Outlook : Directed-energy and Military Lasers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The Directed-energy and Military Lasers Market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner.

Lasers are used in numerous industries, with applications ranging across the defense, fusion energy, industrial, research, and medical sectors. Specifically, military lasers (lasers with a higher degree of photon output and coherence) such as gas, solid-state and excimer lasers are used in core industries such as material processing and automotive. Presently, lasers are playing an increasingly important role in the development of many new processes, including guiding munitions and marking targets, missile defense systems, laser lightning displays, communication, and surgical and diagnosis functions.

This report presents the worldwide Directed-energy and Military Lasers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alltec Gmbh

Applied Companies Inc.

Bae Systems Plc

Boeing Company

Changchun New Industries Optoelectronics Tech. Co. Ltd.

Coherent Inc.

Dilas Diodenlaser Gmbh

Epilog Corporation

Jenoptik Ag

L-3 Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Moog Inc.

Newport Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oz Optics Limited

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Schafer Corporation.

SPI Lasers Plc

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Directed-energy and Military Lasers Breakdown Data by Type

Gas Laser

Chemical Laser

Excimer Laser

Fiber Laser

Others

Directed-energy and Military Lasers Breakdown Data by Application

Cutting and Weilding

Guiding Munitions and Marking Targets

Missile Defense System

Communications

Others

Directed-energy and Military Lasers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Directed-energy and Military Lasers status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Directed-energy and Military Lasers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Directed-energy and Military Lasers :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Directed-energy and Military Lasers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

