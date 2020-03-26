GNSS IC Market – Global Industry Insights by Top Vendors, Outlook, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2025
This report presents the worldwide GNSS IC market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The APAC region would continue to account for the largest share of the GNSS chip market in the coming years. Due to the increasing adoption of IoT and portable consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the GNSS chip market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate.
Qualcomm, Broadcom and Mediatek captured the top three revenue share spots in the GNSS Chips market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 24.46% revenue share, followed by Broadcom with 13.68% revenue share and Mediatek with 8.19% revenue share.
The GNSS IC market was valued at 3570 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 6110 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GNSS IC.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Qualcomm
Broadcom
Mediatek
u-blox
STM
Intel Corporation
Furuno Electric
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Navika Electronics
GNSS IC Breakdown Data by Type
High Precision GNSS Chips
Standard Precision GNSS Chips
GNSS IC Breakdown Data by Application
Smartphones
Tablets
Personal Navigation Devices
In-Vehicle Systems
Wearable Devices
Digital Cameras
Others
GNSS IC Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
GNSS IC Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
