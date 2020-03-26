Heat Seal Film Market Analysis up to Segments and Key Trends by 2018–2026

Global Heat Seal film Market: Overview

Sealing of a product is an integral component in the food packaging industry, to maintain the freshness and protect the contents of packaged product from leakage. Barrier properties of the film are provided in order to keep the aroma of the food intact, however, sealing is for safety & quality of the product. The manufacturers in the packaging industry are offering a wide range of protective lids and labels to enhance the quality of packaging. To enhance the product packaging format, heat seal films are also used in pouches, in which stand-up pouches keep a major share. The stand-up pouches are convenient packaging solutions and get highlights on the retail shelves. The heat seal film market is dominated by the consumption of stand-up pouches across the world. The sealing of a product has a huge impact on its packaging quality, as it maintains the integrity of packaging format.

Global Heat Seal film Market: Dynamics

Sealing strength of heat seal film in high as well as low temperatures is the crucial factor adding value to the quality of packaging, and driving the global heat seal film. The heat seal film is also used as the lidding film on the thermoformed trays and containers and other plastic containers. The manufacturers in the heat seal film market are providing different material options to the consumers such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PVdC and EVOH among other materials. Heat seal film is used by the companies to reduce the packaging storage area. Also, it is a cost-effective solution as compared to rigid lids. The increment in the food & beverage consumption is estimated to boost the heat seal film market growth. Food & beverage segment is the key segment driving the heat seal film market growth. Introduction of bio-based heat seal film will create a high incremental opportunity for the market in the near future.

Global Heat Seal film Market: Regional Outlook

According to FPA, Flexible packaging accounts for 90% of the plastic, in which, 46% is the packaging films market. Heat seal film is used for better performance in temperature variations during shipping and storage. The heat seal film market is anticipated to expand significantly in the upcoming years, owing to high demand for protective packaging. The North American heat seal film market is expected to According to Plastics Europe, in packaging industry, the demand for plastics converters was 39.9% in 2017, which ultimately boosts the growth of heat seal films market. The China, India, and Mexico, the fastest growing countries, are expected to witness high degree of competition offered by the manufacturers in the heat seal film market. The manufacturers are looking forward to create recyclable heat seal film in the market.