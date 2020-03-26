Hemorrhage Treatment Market: Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2014 – 2020

Hemorrhage or bleeding is a medical condition in which a person experiences excessive bleeding due to various reasons such as underlying medical condition or traumatic injury or cancer. Hemorrhages usually occur internally or externally (through a natural opening such as nose, mouth, ear, vagina, urethra or anus). Generally, a healthy human being can endure blood loss of 10 – 15% of the total volume of blood without having any serious medical difficulties. However, various types of hemorrhagic diseases and conditions can be treated with the proper use effective drugs and treatment regimens. At present, hemorrhage treatments is a profitable market venture due to the large base of hypertensive patients and increasing research on potential drug molecules, which makes this industry a highly beneficial and attractive market.

In the geographical perspective, North America closely followed by Europe is the largest market for hemorrhage treatment market owing to the increasing incidence rate of postpartum and cerebral hemorrhages as well as traumatic injuries. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), in the U.S., approximately 7-10 women per 100,000 live births witness direct pregnancy-related maternal mortality. Moreover, according to the British Medical Journal, one woman in every 100,000 women witnesses postpartum hemorrhages during delivery. Furthermore, according to the WHO high blood pressure is estimated to cause 7.5 million deaths worldwide, which is alternatively driving the growth of the overall hemorrhage treatment market. However, other regions such as South East Asia, Latin America and Middle East are expected to be the potential markets in the near future. Owing to the increasing base of cerebral hemorrhage patients and high adoption rate for novel therapies, these regions are expected to be the potential market in the near future.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the hemorrhage treatment market are increasing incidence rate of various types of hemorrhages and introduction of novel drugs with high effectiveness and less side effects. Moreover, other factors such as escalating number of patients suffering from high blood pressure and increasing number of traumatic injury cases are expected to propel the growth of the overall hemorrhage treatment market. Furthermore, high demand for safe and effective pharmacological therapies along with increased life expectancy among population is also expected to fuel the growth of this market. In addition, technological breakthrough such as point-of-care drug delivery systems and increased focus on retaining superior quality of life are some of the factors contributing in the growth of this market. However, rise in overall healthcare expenditure, stringent regulatory approvals and high product development costs are some of the market-restraining factors that might hamper the growth of the hemorrhage treatment market in the future.

Currently, the hemorrhage treatment market is a highly fragmented and mature market due to the participation of many established as well as emerging players in this industry. Some of the major players in Hemorrhage Treatment market are AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and The Medicines Company, amongst others.