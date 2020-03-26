HVAC Valves Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2026 Focusing on Industry Profit

A valve is a mechanical device that controls the flow of fluid and pressure within a system or process. Valves are needed for every media whether it is water, gas, air or any other liquid. A valve controls process or system fluid flow and pressure by relieving component or piping over pressure, controlling the direction of fluid flow, starting and stopping fluid flow, and regulating downstream system. There are various types of valves that can perform one or more activities in order to satisfy all the functions mentioned above. Different valve types and designs can be safely utilized for diverse residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

HVAC stands for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). HVAC systems provide different types of heating and cooling services for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The function of the HVAC system depends on the regulation of cold and hot air, water, and hydronic heat transfer fluids or refrigerants through ductwork, heat exchangers, and complex piping systems. HVAC valves are the valves that are ideal for various applications in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. HVAC valves help control flow in pipes. The heart of an HVAC system is the water chiller. It has valves on the inlet and outlet lines of chilled water. Moreover, the water chiller operates on the vapor absorption cycle or vapor compression cycle, which also requires internal valves as a requirement of thermodynamics.

Hot water generator is also an important component of an HVAC system. It also contains valves on its inlet and outlet for flow control and isolation purposes. Similar to water chillers and hot water generator, chilled water pumps, cooling towers, air handling units, and fan coil units are also important equipment used in HVAC systems, which require HVAC valves for their operation.

HVAC Valves Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global HVAC valves market is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate in the near future. Rapid expansion of the construction industry and increasing investment in infrastructure development are key factors driving the global HVAC valves market. Enactment of stringent regulations by governments for energy-efficient buildings in order to tackle environmental issues have prompted building owners to replace their old HVAC systems, which is a key factor driving the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a prominent HVAC valves market and is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Expansion of the HVAC valves market in the region can be attributed to the rising investment in the real estate sector, especially in China and India. In North America and Europe increasing adoption of advanced HVAC system and renovation & retrofitting of old buildings are expected to drive the market in these regions.

HVAC Valves Market – Segmentation

The global HVAC valves market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the HVAC valves market has been segmented into ball valve, globe valve, butterfly valve, globe valve, needle valve, gate valve, pinch valve and others. In terms of application, the HVAC valves market can be segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the HVAC valves market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

HVAC Valves Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global HVAC valves market include Honeywell International Inc., Taco Comfort Solutions, Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, SAMSON Controls Inc., BELIMO Holding AG, Nexus Valve, Schneider Electric, Flowserve Corporation, Mueller Industries, Pentair plc, Danfoss, Bray International, AVK Holding A/S, and IDC Group. Key players in the market provide customized services and solutions to customers in order to maintain a loyal customer base. Furthermore, they focus on mergers & acquisitions and new product development.

