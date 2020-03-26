Industrial Heaters Market- Growing Energy Consumption In The Industrial And Residential Sectors

Industrial heaters are equipment used to increase the temperature of an industrial object or process. Technological advancement has created exciting new opportunities for manufacturers of industrial heaters. A major factor influencing the industrial heaters market is the rising demand for energy-efficient products. Growing energy consumption in the industrial and residential sectors is expected to fuel the demand for industrial heaters to decrease the cost of operation and enhance energy savings.

Factors such as affordable pricing and high efficiency are likely to fuel the demand for industrial heaters during the forecast period. Advancement in electro-technologies has significant potential to improve productivity and reduce consumption of energy, which is projected to drive the demand for industrial heaters in the near future. Moreover, low operational and maintenance cost of industrial heaters is boosting the growth of the market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

Growth in various industries, such as, oil & gas, food, chemical, and plastic industries is propelling the demand for industrial heaters across the world. Rise in industrialization and urbanization has generated high demand for automobiles, which in turn, is likely to increase the demand for oil and fuel. This is expected to drive the growth of the industrial heaters market. Moreover, rise in consumption of packed food and beverages, leading to high demand for plastic, is projected to augment the demand for industrial heaters during the forecast period.

In order to reduce maintenance and operational costs and to save energy, industrial buyers are using modern heating equipment instead of conventional method of manufacturing, which is likely to drive the demand for industrial heaters in the next few years. Owing to various factors such as high competition and cost structure manufactures of various industries are bound to use modern method of manufacturing instead of conventional method boost the demand for global industrial heaters market as it save energy and leads to decrease the manufacturing cost. Industrial heater are useful for consumption of energy and improve operational efficiency.

The use of duct heaters is limited due to their incapability to heat wet rooms and requirement of safeguards to ensure fire safety measures are hindering the growth of the global industrial heaters market.

The global industrial heaters market can be segmented based on technology, product type, end-user industry, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into pipe heaters, duct heaters, cartridge heaters, circulation heaters, and immersion heaters. On the basis of technology, the industrial heaters market can be classified into steam-based, electricity-based, and hybrid based. In terms of end-user industry, the industrial heaters market can be categorized into plastic, chemical, oil & gas, and food.