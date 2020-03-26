Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Key Players -Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, GE Water & Process Technologies, Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Industrial sludge is generated during the wastewater treatment process. Wastewater released by different industries contains a large amount of water, microorganisms, and chemical constituents. Sludge requires further treatment to reduce its volume and render it stable and safe for disposal. The main purpose of this treatment is to reduce the volume of water and pathogen content to facilitate safe disposal and possible use as fertilizer.

Rising industrialization globally and favorable governmental regulations are expected to be the major driving factors for growth of the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market. However, availability of high performance sludge treatment technologies is expected to hamper market growth. The development of cost-effective and innovative industrial sludge treatment chemicals is anticipated to provide opportunities for players in the market.In terms of revenue, activated sludge emerged as the largest type of sludge in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013. The segment accounted for over 46% share of the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013. Activated sludge is anticipated to remain the largest type of sludge in the next few years. Flocculants was the largest type of process chemical in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013.

It is projected to be the fastest growing type of process chemical during the forecast period. In terms of share, coagulants were the second-largest type of process chemicals at the end of 2013. The segment is expected to record growth similar to the flocculants segment during the forecast period. Conditioning and stabilization was the largest process treatment segment in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013. It is expected to remain the largest process treatment segment in the next few years. Food & beverages was the largest sludge producing end-use industry in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in 2013. It is anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period. Personal care & chemicals was the second-largest end-use industry segment in 2013 and is likely to record the fastest growth rate in the next few years.