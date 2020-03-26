Industrial Water Pumps Market – Global Industry Insights by Top Vendors, Outlook, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2025

A industrial water pump is a machine that is used in moving water through pipelines. These pumps are operated by various energy sources such as electricity, fuel engines, or wind power.

The industrial water pump market is driven by wide application of water in various industries including oil and gas, power, food and beverages, and others. In addition, rise in infrastructural development in Asia-Pacific region is expected to fuel the growth of the industrial water pump market.

The Industrial Water Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Water Pumps.

This report presents the worldwide Industrial Water Pumps market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Atlas Copco

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Busch LLC

ClydeUnion Pumps

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

General Electric

Halliburton Company

KSB Pumps Ltd

ULVAC Technologies, Inc

Industrial Water Pumps Breakdown Data by Type

Centrifugal

Reciprocating

Rotary

Industrial Water Pumps Breakdown Data by Application

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Construction

Power

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Others

Industrial Water Pumps Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Industrial Water Pumps Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

