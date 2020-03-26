Industrial Water Pumps Market – Global Industry Insights by Top Vendors, Outlook, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2025
A industrial water pump is a machine that is used in moving water through pipelines. These pumps are operated by various energy sources such as electricity, fuel engines, or wind power.
The industrial water pump market is driven by wide application of water in various industries including oil and gas, power, food and beverages, and others. In addition, rise in infrastructural development in Asia-Pacific region is expected to fuel the growth of the industrial water pump market.
The Industrial Water Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Water Pumps.
This report presents the worldwide Industrial Water Pumps market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Atlas Copco
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Busch LLC
ClydeUnion Pumps
Ebara Corporation
Flowserve Corporation
General Electric
Halliburton Company
KSB Pumps Ltd
ULVAC Technologies, Inc
Industrial Water Pumps Breakdown Data by Type
Centrifugal
Reciprocating
Rotary
Industrial Water Pumps Breakdown Data by Application
Oil and Gas
Chemicals
Construction
Power
Water and Wastewater Treatment
Others
Industrial Water Pumps Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Industrial Water Pumps Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
