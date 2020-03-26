Industry Development : Global Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Market Professional Survey Report 2018

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Market Professional Survey Report 2018”.

Constant change in the demands of end-use industries world over have broadly underpinned several significant technology shifts in the Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market. Over the years, new performance requirements in applications in key industries have emerged. To this end, a growing number of companies in the Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market are fast recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold and gain competitive edge in near future. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and technologically-advanced equipment have in recent years unleashed disruptive forces, which define the game-changing potential of players in the Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market. Further, consistently growing investments in the manufacturing industries in developing regions has unlocked new prospects in the entire business value chain.

This report studies the global Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market status and forecast, categorizes the global Factory Automation & Industrial Controls market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Factory automation implies a set of technologies and automatic control devices to enhance the productivity and quality of products and simultaneously decrease the production cost.

Also known as industrial automation, it minimizes human intervention in the industry and ensures a superior performance as compared to humans. It comprises the use of computers, robots, control systems, and information technologies to handle industrial processes.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ABB

Emerson

GE

Honeywell

Mitsubishi

Omron

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa

Kuka

Keyence

Fanuc

Bosch Rexroth

Fuji Electric

Endress+Hauser

Hitachi

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By control system

Sensors

Controllers

Switches & Relays

Industrial Robots

Drives

Others

By components

Sensors

Controllers

Switches & Relays

Industrial Robots

Drives

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Sensors

Controllers

Switches & Relays

Industrial Robots

Drives

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Factory Automation & Industrial Controls capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Factory Automation & Industrial Controls manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Factory Automation & Industrial Controls are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Manufacturers

Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

