Integrated Bridge Systems Market- Key Players are The Raytheon Company, Admarel BV, Consilium AB, Furuno Electric Shokai Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

An Integrated Bridge System (IBS) is a series of connected and closely grouped screens and modules permitting centralized access to navigational, propulsion, monitoring, and control information. The purpose of IBS is to enhance secure and efficient ship management by the qualified operator. IBS is a combination of systems which are connected to enable centralized monitoring of several navigational tools. IBS allows operators to gain control of sensor information for a number of operations such as passage execution, machinery control, communication, and safety & security. Deployment of integrated bridge systems aid operators in smart route planning, to track control systems, and automatic route keeping. An integrated bridge system improves the operational efficiency of all navigation requirements. The IBS system makes extensive use of features such as flexibility, modularity, scalability, open architecture, and standard interfaces.

Several maritime enterprises across the globe are implementing integrated bridge systems to improve safety and ease maritime related operations. Integrated bridge systems are expected to gain significant traction in the near future due to significant growth in import and export of goods and services through the sea route. Furthermore, rising digitization is leading to prominent increase in maritime tourism which is further fuelling the demand for optimized navigation systems. This in turn is boosting the growth of integrated bridge systems. Moreover, a key factor expected to drive the growth of the integrated bridge systems market during the forecast period includes growing compliance with sea safety norms.

However, lack of technical skills regarding the implementation of IBS is expected to limit the growth of the global integrated bridge systems market in the next few years. Furthermore, digitization in maritime makes ships susceptible to cyber threats which is anticipated to restrain the integrated bridge systems market. Nevertheless, the significantly growing number of port cities in developing countries is estimated to offer prominent growth opportunities to the integrated bridge systems market during the forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

An Integrated Bridge System (IBS) is a combination of equipment and software which utilizes interconnected controls and displays to provide a comprehensive suite of navigational data to the mariner. The global integrated bridge systems market can be segmented based on component, platform, ship size, module, and region. The integrated bridge systems market on the basis of component can be segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of platform, the market can be segmented into commercial ships and naval warships. Integrated bridge systems are utilized by the military for automated collection, control, processing, and display of ship control and important navigation sensor data. This is done in order to maximize ship control safety. The integrated bridge systems market on the basis of module can be segmented into radar system, communication console, electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS) and others. The market on the basis of ship size has been segmented into small, medium, and large ships. In terms of region, the global integrated bridge systems market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the integrated bridge systems market as the region is significantly receptive toward adoption of latest technologies.

A large number of players are venturing into the integrated bridge systems market. Key players operating in the integrated bridge systems market include Marine Technologies, LLC, The Raytheon Company, Admarel BV, Consilium AB, Furuno Electric Shokai Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine, Praxis Automation Technology, Rolls Royce, L3 Communications MAPPS Inc., Tokyo Keiki Inc., Transas, and Wartsila Valmarine. Players are implementing various growth strategies such as R&D, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, etc. to remain competitive in the integrated bridge systems market. For instance, in September 2018, Kongsberg Maritime revealed a new generation of Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) that utilizes technology developed for autonomous vessels to provide situational awareness to bridge crews of manned vessels.