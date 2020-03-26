Laser Sensor Market Growth To Remain Stable During the Projection Period 2019-2027

Laser sensors are generally consists of optical components, photoelectric devices, and lasers, which use laser technology for measurement of various parameters based on its application. These sensors help detect presence of small objects based on position or light intensity, by convert physical measured value into an analogue electrical signal or optical signal. Laser sensors can be used on various reflective surfaces, materials and colors, and in many sectors of industry and research for distance measurement. Owing to structurally simple, adaptable, easy to manufacture and high precision attributes, laser sensors find increasing application in height measurement, thickness measurement, weld gap detection, train and railroad inspection, crane positioning and others.

Laser Sensor Market – Competitive Landscape

The global laser sensor market includes large number of players. Some of the key players are Keyence Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LAP GmbH Laser Applications, Banner Engineering Corp., Optex Co., Ltd, Schmitt Industries, Inc., OMRON Corporation, MTI Instruments Inc., Technos Instruments, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and Micro-Epsilon.

In May 2019, Banner Engineering Corp., a leading player in laser sensor market, introduced SI-RF Series RFID Safety Switches to monitor the status and position of doors, gates and similar guards, separating personnel and equipment from a hazard. The switches are consist of a RFID coded actuator and an RFID safety sensor which work in easy-to-deploy pairs.

In May 2019, Panasonic Corporation announced the launch of ‘Nymbus’ – the first of its kind smart EV charging service in India. The new service, designed and developed to cater the growing Indian mobility market, combines various physical components such as charging stations, telematics systems, and others with virtual components including AI, cloud service, and analytics to deliver one stop solution.

In March 2019, Keyence Corporation released its new Image-based Laser Sensor IX Series, which enables accurate height confirmation even with displaced or misaligned targets. With the new sensor, height confirmation can be performed over an entire area with a single device and for multiple location.

LAP GmbH Laser Applications

Founded in 1984, LAP GmbH Laser Applications is based in Lüneburg, Germany, and operates across Europe, America, and Asia. The company manufacturers and market laser measurement systems, and offers a range of line lasers, sensors, projectors, and patient alignment and virtual simulation systems.

Optex Co., Ltd.

Established in 1979, Optex Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Otsu, Japan, and primarily specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling sensing technology worldwide. The company provides a line of indoor & outdoor sensors, automatic door sensors, fiber optical sensors, IR photo beams, CCTV lighting, and remote video surveillance services.

Schmitt Industries, Inc.

Founded in 1984, Schmitt Industries, Inc.is based in Portland, Oregon, and designs, manufacturers, and sells test and measurement products across the world. The company offers its products under various trademarks including SBS, SMS, Xact, Lasercheck, Acuity, and AccuProfile.

OMRON Corporation

Established in 1933, OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and specializes in manufacturing and supply of automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company is also generally known for medical equipment including digital thermometers, nebulizers, and blood pressure monitors.

MTI Instruments Inc.

Founded in 1961, MTI Instruments Inc.is headquartered in Albany, New York, and operates as a subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated. The company designs, manufactures, and markets non-contact measurement systems and sensors for position, vibration, displacement, thickness, and dimensional gauging applications.