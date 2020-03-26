Latest Demand : Austria Fuel Cards Market And Competitor Data And Insights Into The Commercial Fuel Card Sector 2022

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Fuel Cards in Austria 2018: Market and competitor data and insights into the commercial fuel card sector”.

The Fuel Cards market report covers the important factors driving the growth of the market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the market and other insights across various key segments.

“Fuel Cards in Austria 2018”, is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Austria.

Total fleet card volumes rose by 5.9% in 2017 to total 946.8m liters, continuing the upward trend started in 2014.

– The total number of service stations in Austria decreased by 2.4% in 2017 and by 1.2% for the period of 2013-2017.

– A total of 2,608 service stations were operational at the end of 2017. Around 30,000 new fuel cards will be issued during 2018-2022, totaling 667,603 cards issued in the market in 2022. A total 587,491 cards are expected to be active in 2022. 86% of the overall active cards will be held by fleet vehicles and 14% by CRT vehicles.

– Fuel card volumes will increase by 5.5% from 2018 to 2022, totaling 1,712.2million liters in 2022.

– Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Western European Europe fuel card markets.

– Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

– Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business.

– Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

– Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Western European markets, Slovenia, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, Luxembourg.

