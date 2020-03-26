Latin America Adhesives and Sealants Market is Expected to Reach USD 253 Million Respectively by 2020

Adhesive refers to a binding substance applied to the surface of materials to avoid separation. Adhesives are available in natural and synthetic form and can be classified as reactive and non-reactive types. Sealants are available in the form of a viscous material with little or no flow to allow easy penetration of substrate. Although the basic application is the same, sealants differ from adhesives as they lack strength and elongation properties. Sealants are preferred if they are insoluble, resistant to corrosion and provide appropriate adhesion to the surface.

The adhesives and sealants market in Latin America is expected to be driven by the growth in end-user industries such as automobiles and construction where adhesives and sealants are used in panel laminating, flooring, insulation, facades, coating and lamination, among other functionalities. Moreover, continuously developing new technologies coupled with a wide range of applications of adhesives and sealants are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The market has been shifting towards more durable, moisture curing, longer-lasting products such as polyurethane adhesives and silicone, polyurethane and styrene-block copolymer sealants. These products are expected to gradually penetrate the market and garner higher market share than prevailing systems including acrylic, polyvinyl acetate and synthetic rubber adhesives and sealants. New products are being developed to perform under extreme conditions such as hurricanes and storms. There have been breakthroughs to produce storm resistant, cured strength sealants for windows and storm resistant adhesives for roofing. These products have successfully survived the tests of simulation storms. Furthermore, new antimicrobial constituents are being added to adhesives and sealants to prevent mold growth on adhesive and sealant surfaces.