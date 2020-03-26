The report ” Lentil Flour Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast to 2025″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The lentil (Lens culinaris) is an edible pulse and historically were a major part of the diet of ancient Iranians, who consumed lentils in the form of a stew poured over rice. Lentil is a bushy annual plant known for its lens-shaped seeds which is found in different colors such as green, brown and red. It is a dietary staple throughout regions of India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. As a food crop, the majority of world production is concentrated in countries such as Canada, India and Australia. As a flour, many staple preparations which use lentil flour as a mixture for bread and snack preparation can be commonly found in the same areas. Lentils are also an excellent source of vitamin and provide fibre, potassium, vitamins, and iron. Lentil contains no cholesterol and is virtually devoid of fat making it a perfect choice for a healthy diet and due to its health benefits a consumer driver demand for lentil flour is well observed in the regions of Europe.

Lentil Flour Market Segmentation

Organic trends have widely picked up and have been on an exponential growth with more and more consumers demanding organic food and bakery and baby food manufacturers have introduced product catering to this demand. A positive market growth for organic cereals and its products is highly likely. Considering this organic trend lentil flour is segmented on the basis of source as organic lentil flour and conventional lentil flour.

On the basis of end use, lentil flour is segmented as; infant food, bakery & snacks, and others. The bakery segment is one of the most attractive markets for lentil flour considering a large fraction is utilized in flour premixes to create a healthy flour product.

Lentil flour is further segmented, based on its type of red lentil flour, green lentil flour, brown lentil flour and yellow lentil flour. Brown Lentils is the most common variety of lentil, brown to dark black, and generally have a mild, earthy flavour. Green lentils with a glossy exterior and they keep a firm texture even after cooking. Red Lentils ranging from gold to orange to red, these are the sweetest and nuttiest of the lentils

Lentil Flour Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Worldwide, consumers are eagerly looking out for healthier, improved, easy-to-cook, and ready-to-eat foods due to lack of time in daily life. In such cases, baked food or baked snack products can be very useful. Baked products such as bread are consumed on a regular basis in many regions, mainly Europe and North America. Due to growing health and diet concerns and preference for healthy products, flour blends including lentil, chickpea and pregelatinized flours mainly rice and corn flour are used in baked products, these provide are gluten-free and healthier options when compared to conventional wheat flour. Baked products and snacks such as cakes, pasta, pizza, pastries, cookies, and other products are gaining popularity among children and young generation, which is likely to create further growth opportunities for the flour premixes manufacturers. Europe and North America are projected to be rapid growing markets for baked products. Increasing disposable income and concerns about flour-based products consumption are driving the growth of the market. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is an emerging market owing to population growth and growing per capita consumption of bakery products. Thus, increasing demand for baked products is expected to increase in the coming years, which is likely to increase demand for flours including lentil in different regions.

Lentil Flour Market Key Players:

Some of the key manufacturers of lentil flour include; Ingredion Incorporated, AGT Food And Ingredient Inc, Martinorossi Spa, Molino Rossetto Spa, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pure Living Organic, Blue Mountain Organics, Ceres Organics, Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC., among others.

