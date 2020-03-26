Lymphoma Treatments Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2023

Lymphoma is a kind of blood cancer which occurs when B or T lymphocytes and leukocytes grow abnormally. In addition, it also occurs if these cells survive longer than their normal life cycle. Lymphoma generally occurs in lymph nodes, bone marrow, spleen, blood and other organs which form a part of the lymphatic system. Lymphoma is of two types namely hodgkin and non-hodgkin. Hodgkin lymphoma develops in the lymph nodes of the lymphatic system.

View Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lymphoma-treatment-drugs.html

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the most common type of lymphoma and develops in related tissues of the lymphatic system and lymph nodes. The common symptoms of lymphoma are swelling of lymph nodes, fever, weight loss, night sweets, anorexia, itching, dyspnoea and fatigue. The common tests applied for the diagnosis of lymphoma are immunophenotyping, FISH (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization) testing and flow cytometry. Radiation therapy, chemotherapy and monoclonal antibody therapy are performed on the patients suffering from lymphoma. Among all these treatment options, the most common method to treat lymphoma is chemotherapy.

Since chemotherapy destroys the cancer cell by obstructing its division process, it acts as one of the key method for lymphoma treatment. These medicines travel throughout the body while during the course of medication. Various drugs that are used for the treatment of lymphoma include Adcertis (brentuximab), Arranon (nelarabine), Adriamycin (doxorubicin), Decadron (dexamethasone), Baycadron (dexamethasone), Deltasone (prednisone), Dexamethasone Intensol (dexamethasone), Dexpak Taperpak (dexamethasone) and Folotyn (pralatrexate). Other drugs used include Prednicot (prednisone), Roferon-A (interferon alfa-2a), Solurex (dexamethasone), Leukeran (chlorambucil), Zema Pak (dexamethasone), Velcade (bortezomib), Sterapred DS (prednisone), Thioplex (thiotepa), Velban (vinblastine) and Trexall (methotrexate).

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1396

Rise in the incidence of lymphoma throughout the globe is expected to drive the growth of lymphoma treatments market. According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, in 2012, around 700,000 people suffered from lymphoma in Canada alone. The government of various nations such as the U.S. and Europe has amplified their funding in R&D for the development of lymphoma treating drugs which would further augment the growth of lymphoma treatments market. Moreover, they have started many programs for patient awareness about lymphoma and its treatments. Despite all these advantages, various side effects of chemotherapy would hamper the growth of lymphoma treatments market. These side effects include hair loss, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. In addition, high cost of this treatment may also hamper the growth of lymphoma treatments market. Moreover, few nations such as the U.K are not providing reimbursement for every lymphoma treating drug which may also hamper its growth lymphoma treatments market.

In 2013, North America accounted for the largest share of global lymphoma treatments market. This is due to the fact that most of the key players who are engaged in developing and manufacturing lymphoma treating drugs are domiciled in the region. In addition, favorable government funding in the region has also contributed heavily in capturing the largest revenue share. During the forecast period 2014 to 2020, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to rising incidences of lymphoma in the countries such as China, Malaysia and India. In addition, increasing disposable income coupled with rising healthcare expenditure would further accentuate the growth of lymphoma treatments market in the region.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=1396

Major players operating in lymphoma treatments market include Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ABIOGEN PHARMA S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, Aeterna Zentaris, Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. among other significant players across the globe.