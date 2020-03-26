Market Share : Global Natural Sweeteners Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Natural Sweeteners Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

The Natural Sweeteners market has seen new avenues from changing consumer preferences and taste especially in developing and developed regions. Advances in processing technologies are offering an increasing impetus to product developments. Companies in the Natural Sweeteners market are vigilant of new regulations in emerging markets and accordingly recalibrating their strategies. Growing array of research has helped them differentiate their portfolio and gain competitive edge in developed markets. In both regions, prominent players are focusing on expanding their distribution capacity with an aim to consolidate their geographic reach. Growing numbers of players will likely reap revenue gains from constant advancement in packaging used for Natural Sweeteners. Further, several of them seek new fortification technologies to bring innovations in the market.

Natural sweeteners, in comparison to nonnutritive sweeteners, contain calories and nutrients, are metabolized, and change as they pass through the body. They include agave nectar, brown rice syrup, date sugar, honey, maple syrup, molasses and blackstrap molasses, sorghum syrup and stevia.

The increasing demand for Natural Sweeteners drives the market. High disposable incomes and growing population are key drivers to boost the growth of Natural Sweeteners market. Advancement in technology and new product development is expected to bring about various improvements in sugar substitutes market. Increasing concerns towards growing health problems such as obesity and diabetes coupled with sugar taxes in numerous countries is likely to draw attention towards adopting non-caloric products based on natural sweeteners. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes also lead to growth of market. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Natural Sweeteners in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Natural Sweeteners in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Natural Sweeteners market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Natural Sweeteners market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Madhava Natural Sweeteners

Truvia

SweetLeaf Stevia

Tate & Lyle

Whole Earth Sweetener

Imperial Sugar

Herboveda

Sunwin Stevia International

Morita Kagaku Kogyo

ABF Ingredients

Evolva

Galam Group

GLG Lifetech

Merisant

Ohly

Pure Circle

Zevia

Market size by Product

High Intensity

Low Intensity

Market size by End User

Bakery Goods

Sweet Spreads

Confectionery and Chewing Gums

Beverages

Dairy Products

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Natural Sweeteners market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Natural Sweeteners market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Natural Sweeteners companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Natural Sweeteners submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Natural Sweeteners market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

