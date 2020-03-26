Market Trend : Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018”.

The report offers a critical evaluation of the key evolution dynamics, promising clinical avenues, imminent investment pockets, and prevailing regulatory frameworks in the global Optic Nerve Disorders Drug market. Key developments in the market have been impacted by extensive research in assessing the potential new treatment avenues, the efficacy and safety of drugs and therapeutics, and advances in manufacturing technologies. Changing demand dynamic in developed regions is likely to exert marked influence on prospects of the Optic Nerve Disorders Drug market. Changing focus of government initiatives toward delivery of cost-effective and quality public health care will nudge pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Optic Nerve Disorders Drug market adopt new approaches in course of time.

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for disorders of the optic nerve, the bundle of nerve fibers that transmits visual information from the eye to the brain. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for optic neuropathy, glaucoma, Lebers hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and optic neuritis, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Optic neuropathy is an inherited form of vision loss. Symptoms include eye pain or discomfort, numbness, tingling and clouding of vision. There are 10 products in development for this indication.

Glaucoma is a disease of the eye in which fluid pressure within the eye rises. The exact cause of optic nerve damage from glaucoma is not fully understood, but involves mechanical compression and/or decreased blood flow of the optic nerve. Signs and symptoms include eye pain, nausea and vomiting (accompanying the severe eye pain), sudden onset of visual disturbance, often in low light, blurred vision and reddening of the eye. There are 13 products in development for this indication.

LHON is an inherited form of vision loss. This condition usually begins in a persons teens or twenties. Males are affected much more often than females. Symptoms include eye pain or discomfort, numbness, tingling and clouding of vision. There are 16 products in development for this indication.

Optic neuritis refers to inflammation of the optic nerve. Symptoms include pain, vision loss, dyschromatopsia (impaired ability to perceive colors) and flashing lights. There are 12 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for optic nerve disorders include kinases, growth factors and cannabinoid receptors. Companies operating in this pipeline space include NicOx SA Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Amgen.

