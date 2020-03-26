Microdissection Needles Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2027

Microdissection refers to various techniques where a microscope is used to assist in dissection. Microdissection needles are effective at focusing monopolar energy on the target tissue, thereby achieving an accurate cut with minimal charring or burning and less damage to the peripheral tissue. While maintaining an extremely sharp tip, the tungsten needle manages to withstand the rigors of monopolar electrosurgery. The needle is insulated with a dielectric coating of high temperature, confining the energy to the tip. The tungsten needle is set into a stainless steel holder which fits into a standard coagulation or cutting hand piece. The needles are available in different lengths. Styles of these needles include curved, straight, and angled 45 degrees.

Technological advancements for better wound healing and expansion in the Microdissection Needles Market are key strategies adopted by leading players in the global market. In April 2016, Stryker announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Synergetics USA, Inc.’s Neuro portfolio. The portfolio included the Spetzler-Malis disposable forceps, Malis generator, and Stryker’s existing Sonopet tips and RF (radiofrequency) generator. In April 2019, Symmetry Surgical, a leader in surgical instrumentation and solutions for all specialties and sites of care, unveiled an expanded energy solution consisting of the Olsen product line and recently acquired Bovie electrosurgery portfolio at the 56th AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo.

Other key players operating in the global microdissection needles market include Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, AngioDynamics, Cosman Medical, Ambu A/S, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Symmetry Surgical, MicroSurgical Technology, and Baxter. These players have adopted strategies such as agreements, partnerships, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global microdissection needles market.

Increase in the number of surgeries boosts the growth of the global microdissection needles market, as the usage of microdissection needle allows for deeper dissection, skin-opening procedures, and routine intraoral procedures, thereby making the surgical procedure convenient and less painful. According to the Royal College of Surgeons, in England, the number of admissions for surgical procedures increased by 27% between 2003–2004 and 2013–2014.

Microdissection needles cause less energy dissipation as heat into the surrounding tissues, thereby resulting in a smaller area of necrosis, reduced scarring, less damage of adjacent tissues, and faster healing. These factors are projected to boost the global microdissection needles market.

Needlestick injuries when handling a sharp needle could occur both during preparing cautery tip and in use, hence precaution is required. During long duration surgeries, the needle can happen to lose its sharpness because of lower melting and may be needed to change during surgery. This is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global microdissection needles market.