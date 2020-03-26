Mobile Satellite Terminal Market is Driven By A Rise In Demand For Providing Communication Access In Remote Locations By Enterprises

A mobile satellite terminal is a medium for establishing communication between people and equipment. Communication can be non-verbal, verbal, electronic, and print. Among these communication channels, an electronic communication system consists of three major components: communication channel, a receiver, and a transmitter. Mobile satellite terminals are used for voice communication mainly during disasters when other mediums of communication break down. It also offers secure mobile communication to different locations. These terminals are highly beneficial for remote sites (ships, rural areas and hills, coastal regions, etc.), when there is no earth network. It also provides high-performance, on-the-move connectivity for the most demanding environments. Mobile satellite terminals are lightweight, portable, scalable, reliable, and fixed. Mobile broadband terminals are specifically used to convey two-way IP communication in light to large aircraft, maritime vessels, and ground vehicles.

The global mobile satellite terminal market is primarily driven by a rise in demand for providing communication access in remote locations by enterprises. This is primarily because mobile satellite terminals can provide connectivity to any region covered by its range. A mobile satellite terminal also focuses on high density regions. It enables multiple satellites to work together to provide global coverage. Furthermore, increasing demand for bandwidth allocation is projected to fuel demand for mobile satellite terminals across the world. This is because mobile satellite terminals allocate/ restrict bandwidth based on individual applications. Additionally, rise in demand for improving password security is expected to boost demand for mobile satellite terminals across the world. Older systems using a non-case specific password which can be easily hacked by hackers have forced terminal providers to come up with more secure solutions to protect consumer’s data. Moreover, mobile satellite terminals simplify compliances with increasingly stringent security guidelines, further accelerating demand for mobile satellite terminals worldwide. Currently, the need for improving performance of mobile satellite terminals is anticipated to boost demand for mobile satellite terminals across the globe. This is mainly because old mobile satellite terminals provide limited bandwidth. However, high initial cost of launching and building satellites in the orbit are anticipated to hamper the growth of the mobile satellite terminal market.

The global mobile satellite terminal market can be segmented based on component, enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on component, the mobile satellite terminal market can be classified into hardware and services. In terms of services, the mobile satellite terminal market can be categorized into professional and managed services. Based on enterprise size, the mobile satellite terminal market can be divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In terms of industry, the global mobile satellite terminal market can be classified into media & entertainment; oil & gas; military & defense; mining; aviation; government (disaster management); broadcasting; automotive; and transportation.