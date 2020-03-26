Nasal Implants Market To Advent Of New-Aged Sequencing Technology, Representing Exquisite Sensitivity And Resolution

Global Nasal Implants Market – Introduction

Nose is a vital organ, which plays a significant role in respiration and facial appearance. The prominent and central position of the nose, makes it susceptible to injuries, deformities, and fractures. Congenital deformities, septal perforations, malignant destruction, trauma, nasal valve collapse, inflammation of the sinuses, nasal airway obstruction, and nasal polyps leading to difficulty in breathing are major causes for nasal reconstruction, which propels the demand for nasal implants.

Nasal implants are devices inserted in the nasal cavity during a nasal reconstruction surgery, which is used to correct deformities of the nose. Nasal implants are made of different materials including metal, ceramic, and polymers such as silicone, PTFE, and polyamides. Patient nasal anatomy, esthetic qualities, pathological defect, level of injury or deformity, patient perception for adoption of implants are significant factors considered during nasal reconstruction procedures.

Global Nasal Implants Market – Competitive Landscape

In April 2018, Intersect ENT, Inc. announced the launch of SINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant in the U.S. It is a mometasone furoate steroid eluting sinus implant used in the treatment of adults with recurrent nasal polyps.

In June 2016, Stryker received 510(k) approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its LATERA absorbable nasal implant. This is anticipated to expand the company’s product portfolio and increase customer base.

Intersect ENT, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company that primarily engages in the development of innovative and clinically effective medical therapies for physicians and patients used for the treatment of chronic inflammatory nasal diseases, including sinusitis and nasal polyps. It has developed a localized sinus drug delivery technology to transform ENT care. Intersect ENT, Inc. offers diverse steroid releasing implants including PROPEL family of products, and SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implant.

Stryker

Incorporated in 1941, Stryker is a global medical device company that offers products in orthopedic implants, trauma, and replacement surgeries; endoscopic and communication systems; emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products; and surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems. The company operates through three business segments: Orthopedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The company offers a wide range of products for nasal airway obstruction, chronic sinusitis, and other ENT disorders including nasal implants, sinus dilation systems, surgical tools & instruments, and nasal packing and imaging products.

Other prominent players operating in the global nasal implants market including Implantech, Allergan plc, and Ethicon USA, LLC. Industry players are focused on strategic mergers and acquisitions as well as research and development activities to launch innovative products in the nasal implants market.

Global Nasal Implants Market – Dynamics

Increase in prevalence of nose and sinus disorders, globally, drives market

Rise in prevalence of nose and sinus diseases such as chronic sinusitis, nasal polyps, and nasal airway obstruction across the globe is a major factor driving the global nasal implants market. For instance, According to Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), in 2017, approximately 30.0 million adults were affected with chronic rhinosinusitis in the U.S. Deviated septum in chronic rhinosinusitis patients is a major factor propelling the demand for nasal implants. Moreover, nasal airway obstruction (NAO) affects 20 million people in the U.S. each year. All these factors are anticipated to boost the demand for nasal implants in the near future.

Increase in demand for cosmetic procedures propels nasal implants market

Deformities, congenital malformations, injuries, and fractures of the nose are common reasons that boost the demand for augmentation rhinoplasty procedures. Rise in awareness about improving facial appearance among patients is expected to further propel the demand for nasal implants during the forecast period. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), 877,254 rhinoplasty procedures were performed, globally, in 2017. Introduction of novel bioabsorbable implants is another factor driving the nasal implants market. However, complications including high risk of infections post-surgery, movement or dislocation of implant prosthesis, implant protrusion, and nasal height change are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Nasal Implants Market, While Asia Pacific to Provide Lucrative Opportunities

North America is anticipated to account for a major share of the global nasal implants market between 2019 and 2027, owing to an increase in prevalence of chronic rhinosinusitis, nasal airway obstruction, nasal polyps and high demand for cosmetic procedures to improve esthetic appearance in the U.S. For instance, according to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), 44,676 rhinoplasty procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2017. Furthermore, increase in burden of chronic rhinosinusitis along with wide availability of nasal implants in the U.S. is expected to propel the market in the region.

The nasal implants market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, owing to a rise in prevalence of chronic sinusitis as well as increase in the demand for cosmetic rhinoplasty procedures in developing countries such as India and China.

