Nicotine Gums and Lozenges Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Nicotine gum and lozenges are both popular and convenient forms of nicotine replacement therapy. These are smoking cessation products that help smokers to gradually overcome nicotine addiction. Nicotine is released by chewing the gum or lozenge and it is absorbed into the bloodstream through the lining of the mouth, which gradually reduces smokers’ desire for nicotine.

Nicotine addiction is the second leading cause of death globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 44 million adults were addicted to cigarette smoking in 2011, with a majority being from the low-income class in the U.S. Similar conditions prevail in other countries and pose an equal threat to human lives. Cigarette smoking is the primary cause of lung cancer and other respiratory and cardiac diseases. Awareness about these health hazards has encouraged smokers to adopt smoking cessation therapy. Smoking cessation campaigns have proven to be a key driver of the global nicotine gums and lozenges market. Government policies on raising taxes on cigarette products, ban on smoking in public places, and other such reforms have influenced the nicotine gums and lozenges market. According to the Tobacco Act in the Netherlands, smoking is banned in pubs, clubs, and restaurants. These acts have been implemented in order to curb smoking addiction as well as to help protect non-smokers from passive smoking. Other countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and Poland, have implemented similar acts to restrict cigarette smoking. These events have driven cigarette addicts toward using NRT products. Introduction of new products is expected to boost the global nicotine gums and lozenges market while providing more options to people willing to quit smoking. Currently available NRT products in the market are known to have certain side effects, which is a major reason for therapy dropout.

The global nicotine gums and lozenges market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the nicotine gums and lozenges market can be bifurcated into nicotine containing gums and nicotine-containing lozenges. Based on the distribution channel, the global nicotine gums and lozenges market can be divided into retail stores, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global nicotine gums and lozenges market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to be the leading market for nicotine gums and lozenges, due to a rise in awareness about smoking hazards and high access to nicotine replacement therapy products. Europe, the second leading market for nicotine gums and lozenges products, is anticipated to expand at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period. Smoking restrictions, raising taxes on tobacco products, and mass media and school-based educational campaigns have helped curb the prevalence of smoking in Europe. The Asia Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to record strong growth in the near future compared to other regions. Demand for lifestyle drugs is witnessing rapid growth due to factors such as a rise in health awareness, increase in population, and development of public health care systems.

Key players operating in the global nicotine gums and lozenges market include Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, ITC Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.