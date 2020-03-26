Nuclear Turbine Generator Market to Reach a Valuation US$15.6 bn by 2020 -TMR

Nuclear turbine is an essential component of a nuclear turbine island. For the pressurized water reactor, the usual design of the steam turbine entails an in-line combination of three low-pressure turbines and one high-pressure turbine. The turbines are designed as double flow system, with steam entering at the center and flowing to the ends. The steam passes through the control stage and a number of reaction stages, converting thermal energy to mechanical energy. The high moisture content in the steam exiting the high-pressure turbine usually reduces on passing through the stages of reheat and moisture separation. The low-pressure turbine is provided with moisture separator-reheater (MSR) units in parallel. After passing though the moisture separator section, the wet steam returns to steam generators.

The nuclear generator works on the principle of heat exchange. It converts water into steam by using heat produced in the core of the nuclear reactor and subsequently extracting the heat from the reactor’s cooling system and transferring it to the secondary side of the tubes, which contain the secondary coolant. Nuclear generators are used in pressurized water reactors (PWRs) between primary and secondary coolant loop. Presently, there are nearly 435 operational nuclear reactors, with almost 71 nuclear reactors under consideration across the globe. Increasing number of new installations of nuclear reactors is further accelerating the demand for both nuclear turbines and nuclear generators globally.

The research on the global nuclear turbine generator market is designed to estimate, analyze and forecast the market revenue of the global nuclear turbine generator market. The research provides an in-depth analysis of the total demand and market revenue of the global nuclear turbine generator market. This research study on nuclear turbine generators covers the key product segments of the nuclear turbine generator market. Based on products, the market has been segmented into nuclear turbine and nuclear generator. The market study on nuclear turbine generator also provides historical data, detailed analysis and statistically refined forecast for products and geographical segments covered in the report.

The market size has been estimated on the basis of indicators in the nuclear turbine and nuclear generator industry. Furthermore, the market size for nuclear turbine generator has been calculated considering the demand for nuclear turbines and nuclear generators. The study provides detailed analysis and forecast of the nuclear turbine generator market on a global and regional level from 2014 to 2020.