Optically Pumped Magnetometers Market is Projected To be Fueled By Rapid Technological Advancements by 2027

Optically Pumped Magnetometers Market – Introduction

A magnetometer measures the strength, direction or relative change in magnetic field at a specific location. Magnetometers are divided into two categories – vector magnetometers that measure the value of magnetic flux density in a specific direction and scalar magnetometers that measure the magnitude of the vector traveling through the sensor without determining the direction. Another type of magnetometer, optically pumped magnetometer measures the total magnetic field intensity by observing the precession frequency of magnetic atoms. It quantifies small magnetic fields that are generated when muscles contract. OPMs are compact devices used for measuring the zero-field level crossing resonance of spin-polarized rubidium atoms.

Demand for optically pumped magnetometers has been on a surge, in light of the competency of the devices to determine low magnetic field in the medical sector. Technological leaps leading to high performance has in turn augmented their use in the spacecraft as ionized gas magnetometers. Additionally, the use of OPMs in earthquake research, archeology, and volcanology applications have been contributing to the expansion of the optically pumped magnetometers market.

Optically Pumped Magnetometers Market – Competitive Landscape

Honeywell International Inc.

Founded in 1906, Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in Wabash, Indiana. The American conglomerate boasts its competency in manufacturing sensors, thermostats, air cleaners, dehumidifiers, and security alarm systems and operates in the aerospace industry, engineering services, consumer products, and commercial products.

Tristan Technologies Inc.

Incorporated in 1991, Tristan Technologies is based in San Diego, CA. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing of laboratory as well as custom SQUID systems. It occupies a manufacturing facility of over 3000 square feet in Sorrento Valley that possesses a specialized manufacturing capability and engineering expertise.

Cryogenic Limited

Cryogenic Limited possesses an experience of over 30 years and occupies a leading position as a supplier of high field superconducting magnets as well as low temperature measurement systems, operating without liquid helium. The company offers a broad array of products – measurement options, SQUID Magnetometer, Custom Research Systems, Liquid Helium Systems, Quantum Hall Resistance, and Cryogen Free Measurement System, among others.

VectorNav Technologies

Incorporated in 2008, VectorNav Technologies is located in Dallas, Texas. The company is a forerunner in innovating and manufacturing embedded navigation solutions by leveraging GPS/GNSS technology and MEMS inertial sensor. It addresses the complex and ever-evolving demands ascending from the military and industrial sectors by developing excellent solutions.

Scintrex Geoscientific Sensors

Founded in 1967, Scintrex Geoscientific Sensors is based in Canada. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of geoscientific sensors and solutions for mining, oil and gas, academic, archeological, and environmental industry. It possesses a vast product line of magnetometers and gravity meters made for the sea, air, and land.

Some of the key players operating in the global optically pumped magnetometers market with significant developments include Gem Systems Advanced Magnetometers, Geometrics, Marine Magnetics, Scintrex Limited, Honeywell International, Inc., Cryogenic Limited, VectorNav Technologies, and Tristan Technologies, Inc.