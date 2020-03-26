“Plant/Crop Protection Equipment Market 2019 Global Trends, Opportunities and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2026” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Plant Protection Equipment Market – Overview

Plant/crop protection equipment are the collection of products, tools, and equipment that farmers utilize to manage weeds, plant diseases, and pests (invertebrate and vertebrate), both of which are capable of damaging agriculture crops and forestry. Agricultural crops include vegetable crops (such as cabbage, potatoes etc.), field crops such as wheat rice maize etc. and fruits. Farmers take various decisions every day to protect their crops from weeds and insects. Plant protection equipment plays a significant role in ensuring healthy and good farming practices. These equipment assists farmers in keeping the crop safe from various insects, pests, and in following proper cultivation systems. Agriculture is getting increasing attention globally since government and non-government authorities are identifying the need to enhance productivity in order to ensure food security and better nutrition.

Plant Protection Equipment Market – Drivers and Restraints

Increasing food security requirements for the rising population, growing advancement in farming practices and machineries, and heavy crop losses due to pest infestations are expected to drive the crop protection equipment market. Furthermore, decrease in arable land due to increasing urbanization, continuously increasing population, growing purchasing power, and increasing need for higher crop yield are other factors driving the market. Pesticides are an integral part of agricultural industry. Increasing demand for biopesticides to minimize environmental damage with growing awareness has led to the enhanced growth of the market. Certain pesticides such as atrazine, glyphosate, and chlorpyrifos have been phased out which is further expected to drive the demand for biopesticides. Biopesticides are manufactured from plants, animals, minerals, and bacteria and aid in monitoring pests by non-poisonous methods. Growing need for better crop yield and increased awareness about food and health safety is also anticipated to spur the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations against the application of synthetic pesticides, high registration cost and product development, and ban on various pesticides are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Plant Protection Equipment Market – Segmentation

The global plant protection equipment market is classified based on type, application, and region. The type segment is categorized into sprayers and dusters. Furthermore, sprayers segment is bifurcated into hand operated sprayers, motorized sprayers, boom sprayers, airblast sprayers, aerial sprayers, and other sprayer equipment. The plant protection equipment market for sprayers is expected to contribute majorly in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Sprayer machine is utilized to apply liquid chemicals on plants to control diseases and pests. The machine is also used to spray micronutrients to enhance plant growth and to apply herbicides for controlling weeds. Various pesticides are utilized for controlling insects, weeds, and diseases in vegetables, fruits, and field crops. Farm application segment in plant protection equipment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increasing population with higher food demand across the globe is responsible for plant protection equipment market growth. In terms of application, the plant protection equipment market is segmented into horticulture, farm, and other applications.

Based on region, the global plant protection equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is projected to acquire the largest plant protection equipment market share during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about benefits of plant protection equipment among farmers. Increasing government subsidy to farmers in various emerging countries for purchasing agricultural equipment is also anticipated to fuel the regional market growth. The plant protection equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to follow South America in terms of growth due to increased investments from multinational manufacturers in the region.

Plant Protection Equipment Market – Key Players

Prominent players in the global plant protection equipment market include Escorts Group, Agco Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Argo S. p. A, Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG, Alamo Group Inc., Bucher Industries, SAME Deutz-Fahr S. p. A, Claas KGaA mbH, Daedong Industrial Company Ltd., Netafim Ltd, Deere & Company, Amazone H, Exel Industries, Iseki & Co., Ltd., Kverneland Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Yanmar Co, Ltd. and Zetor Tractors A.S.

