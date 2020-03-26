Plastic Recycling Machine Market Size will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future by 2027

Plastic recycling is the process of recovering scrap plastic and processing it into useful products. Plastic is a non-biodegradable product. Approximately 80 lakh tons of plastic is dumped into oceans every year. A plastic recycling machine is designed to process different types of waste plastic including PVC, PE, PET, PP, and others. Modern plastic machines can process any type of plastic such as hard, bulky, tear-resistant weaves, fibers, and foamed material. Earlier, these machines could only treat byproducts and leftovers at the initial stage of plastic fabrication. Nowadays, they can process heterogeneous post-consumer goods as well. The methods employed for recycling varies with the type of plastic being processed. The packaging industry is the biggest user of plastic and is expected to remain dominant in the coming years. Growing number of consumers is boosting the packaging industry, ultimately encouraging the demand for plastic.

Plastic Recycling Machine Market – Competitive Landscape

The Plastic Recycling Machine market is fragmented into several international and domestic companies. Plastic recycling machine manufacturers are spending on R&D so as to incorporate new technologies and new products with more features and to increase their customer base and revenue shares, thus gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Plastic recycling machine market is boosting and always demanding machinery with technological development. Company is investing in the latest polymer testing and analyzing technology to develop machinery with technology capable of processing the most complex polymers.

KW Plastics

Company established in 1981 in Troy, Alabama and known as plastics recycler and supplier of HDPE and PP for the personal care, automotive, agriculture, construction, pipe, paint & coatings, recreation, and flexible packaging/sheet applications industries.

Boston Matthews Inc

The company was founded in 1953 in Worcester, England. It is global company involve in manufacturing of a 150mm Extruder for the processing of Polyurethane. Company is active member of several plastic associations such as Society of The Plastics Industry (SPI); The British Plastics Federation (BPF); The Plastic Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA) etc.

Matila Industrial Co., Ltd.

Matila Industrial Co., Ltd. was founded in 1988 as a supplier complete plastic bags making plants. Company’s product portfolio involves blown film machine, plastic waste recycle machine and twin screw compounding machine, bags making machine, and flexographic printing machine. Company has presence almost every region across the globe.

Other major players active in the plastic recycling machine market are Veolia, SUEZ, J&A Young (Leicester) Ltd., Genius Machinery Co., Ltd., Vecoplan AG., Polystar Machinery Co., Ltd., Ko Win Yang Industrial Co., Ltd., Dollpast INC, Day Plastics Machinery, Inc., B+B Anlagenbau, Benk Machinery Co. Ltd., Atlas Plastic, Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH, Sant Engineering Industries, Zhangjiagang Mooge Machinery Co., Ltd and others.

Growing use of plastic in every sector is expected to support the market growth of plastic recycling machine.

Use of plastic is growing in every sector including consumer goods, packaging etc. growing use of plastic makes difficult to dispose it. This expected to encourage the use of plastic recycling machine. Additionally, growing awareness about the negative environmental impact of plastic is also estimated to support the growth in coming years.

Wide range of applications of recycled plastic is projected to raise the market demand for plastic recycling machine.

Recycled plastic has a wide range of applications and are used to make plastic bottles, carrier bags, office accessories, garden sheds, drainage pipes, and others. Recycled plastic is the best solution to reduce plastic pollution, save energy, and improve eco-efficiency. All these factors are anticipated to play a major role in propelling the global plastic recycling machine market.