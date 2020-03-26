Plastic Surgery Instruments Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026

Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market: Overview

Plastic surgery is a procedure performed to restore, replace, alter, or reconstruct areas of the body such as face, skin, musculoskeletal, breast, and others. Cosmetic and reconstructive are the two major types of surgeries performed by plastic surgeons. Cosmetic surgeries include face & head procedures, breast procedures, and body & extremities procedures. On the other hand, reconstructive surgeries include breast reconstruction, congenital deformities correction, tissue expansion, and others. Various types of instruments are used in plastic surgeries including scissors, dissectors, chisels, awls, forceps, needle holders, clamps, graspers, and electrosurgical instruments.

Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market: Key Trends

Increase in the number of cosmetic surgery procedures performed across the world is a major factor driving the global plastic surgery instruments market. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), 10,766,848 surgical cosmetic procedures were performed globally in 2017. This is projected to fuel the demand for plastic surgery instruments in the near future. Moreover, presence of large number of plastic surgeons to perform these procedures is anticipated to boost the adoption of plastic surgery instruments during the forecast period. Brazil has the second largest number of plastic surgeons at 5,500 after the U.S. However, strict regulatory scenario for aesthetic procedures and rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures are expected to restrain the global market in the next few years.

Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market: Segmentation

The global plastic surgery instruments market can be segmented based on product, procedure, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be classified into handheld, electrosurgical, and others. The handheld segment can be categorized into scissors, forceps, retractors, needle holders, and others. The electrosurgical segment can be bifurcated into monopolar and bipolar. Based on procedure, the global plastic surgery instruments market can be divided into cosmetic and reconstructive. The cosmetic segment held larger share of the market in 2017. The segment is anticipated to sustain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in the number of face, body extremities, and breast surgical procedures performed across the globe. This in turn is likely to fuel the demand for plastic surgery instruments in the next few years. In terms of end-user, the global market can be classified into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others.

Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market: Regional Analysis

The global plastic surgery instruments market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global market between 2018 and 2026. Strong focus on aesthetics leading to increase in demand for cosmetic procedures and presence of large number of plastic surgeons in the U.S. are anticipated to drive demand for plastic surgery instruments in the country. According to ISAPS, 629,476 breast procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2017. Increase in the geriatric population and rise in face & head surgical cosmetic procedures performed in Germany are expected to propel demand for plastic surgery instruments in Europe. Surge in awareness about aesthetic procedures, rapid adoption of western lifestyle, and increase in the geriatric population in the developing countries such as India and China are the key factors propelling the plastic surgery instruments market in Asia Pacific. Rise in the number of face & head procedures performed in Japan is expected to augment the market in the region in the near future. Latin America is likely to present lucrative opportunities in the market in the next few years owing to large number of surgical cosmetic procedures performed in Brazil and Mexico.

Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global plastic surgery instruments market are Integra LifeSciences, B. Braun Melsungen AG, KLS Martin Group, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet, Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Bolton Surgical Ltd., and BMT Medizintechnik GmbH. These players have adopted organic and in-organic growth strategies including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and innovative product launches to expand their product portfolio and enhance geographic presence.