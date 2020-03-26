Rice Vinegar Industry: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics ll Lim Siang Huat Pte Ltd, Mizkan America

Rice Vinegar Industry is In Tremendous Growth Phase | Analysis Report With Leading Manufacturers

Rice vinegar is a liquid, produced from the fermentation of rice or rice wine. Rice vinegar is used as condiment, and medicine for routine use. Rice vinegar is also utilized as a preservative in poultry products and processed meat. Since, the rice vinegar is used as preserving agents in food industry, the growth in demand for rice vinegar is highly relatable with the performance of overall food & beverages industry. Increasing demand of packaged food and fast paced lifestyle are driving the market of rice vinegar, used as a preservative of the food. Rice vinegar is most recurrent in the cuisine of Asia, predominantly used in China, Japan, and South Korea. Rice vinegar is slightly milder than the western vinegar so it is preferably used to maintain the originality of the food.

Among all these segments hypermarket/ supermarket is expected to register relatively higher value share during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of hypermarket/supermarket especially in developing countries coupled is expected to drive the segment growth of rice vinegar over the forecast period. Online retailing is expected to register relatively higher growth in rice vinegar market over the forecast period. Rising consumer inclination towards online purchasing of products is expected to support the segment growth of rice vinegar over the forecast period.

Rice Vinegar Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global rice vinegar market has been divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The global rice vinegar market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the dominant market for global rice vinegar market followed by North America and Europe. While all the market of rice vinegar is centered with East Asian countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Rice Vinegar Market: Driver and Restraints

Continuous product launch with the variety of flavors is a key trend in the market. In addition, organic and gluten free vinegar is the emerging trend in the market. The growing demand of salads coupled with increasing number of fast food restaurants across the globe is expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. Also growth in the market for culinary such as dressing and dips, sauces, salad and sandwich spreads etc. is likely to drive the rice vinegar market in near future. Rice vinegar is used as an agent which helps in suppressing bacteria and pathogens in food. Prominent fame of Chinese food and Japanese food like-Sushi increases the demand of rice vinegar. The demand of on to go snacks kicks rice vinegar market. Increasing number of health conscious people, rice vinegar serves flavor without calories so prevents obesity and easy availability in online market are the major driver for the rice vinegar. Whether some people could be allergic to the rice vinegar, is a restraints.

