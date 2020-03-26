Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Market – Global Industry Insights by Top Vendors, Outlook, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2025

This report presents the worldwide Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment is used for an integrated chip to function, it needs to be connected to the package or directly to the printed circuit. This involves wire bonding, die-bonding, and dicing. Also, it is a back end process of chip formation. Semiconductor chip assembly is also a key component of the semiconductor supply chain.

The increase in application of semiconductor ICs across many segments has increased the demand for Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment. The growth in complexity of semiconductor IC designs majorly drives the market. Recently, it has been observed that there is an increase in the need for semiconductor ICs that can perform multiple functions. Consequently, vendors have developed semiconductor ICs with complex architecture to address the rise in need for multi-functional ICs. The development of complex semiconductor ICs is a critical factor that impels the market growth during the forecast period.

The Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ASM Pacific Technology

Kulicke & Soffa Industries

Besi

Accrutech

Shinkawa

Palomar Technologies

Hesse Mechatronics

Toray Engineering

West Bond

HYBOND

DIAS Automation

Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Die Bonders

Wire Bonders

Packaging Equipment

Others

Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

IDMs

OSAT

Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

