Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Market – Global Industry Insights by Top Vendors, Outlook, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2025
This report presents the worldwide Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment is used for an integrated chip to function, it needs to be connected to the package or directly to the printed circuit. This involves wire bonding, die-bonding, and dicing. Also, it is a back end process of chip formation. Semiconductor chip assembly is also a key component of the semiconductor supply chain.
The increase in application of semiconductor ICs across many segments has increased the demand for Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment. The growth in complexity of semiconductor IC designs majorly drives the market. Recently, it has been observed that there is an increase in the need for semiconductor ICs that can perform multiple functions. Consequently, vendors have developed semiconductor ICs with complex architecture to address the rise in need for multi-functional ICs. The development of complex semiconductor ICs is a critical factor that impels the market growth during the forecast period.
The Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ASM Pacific Technology
Kulicke & Soffa Industries
Besi
Accrutech
Shinkawa
Palomar Technologies
Hesse Mechatronics
Toray Engineering
West Bond
HYBOND
DIAS Automation
Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Die Bonders
Wire Bonders
Packaging Equipment
Others
Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
IDMs
OSAT
Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
