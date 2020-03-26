The report ” Sheep Meat Market by Production, Import, Export and Consumption Forecast and Regional Analysis by 2025″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Market Introduction:

Sheep were one of the first animals to be domesticated, and still today they are prized for their abundant supply of wool, skin, milk and meat. They are livestock animals. The Sheep Meat is known as Lamb Meat until the sheep’s first birthday. Lamb meat is tenderer as they feed on their mother’s milk whereas, sheep are ruminants, and that is, they are strict herbivores (graze on grass and legumes). The sheep meat is rich in many vitamins and minerals, but it contains more fat than very lean cuts of beef. The fat present is heart healthy and good for fighting against cancer. Presence of high rich quality protein, Sheep mutton can be an overall healthy diet.

China, Australia, India and Iran have the largest number of flocks, and serve both wool and mutton for exports. Other countries like New Zealand have smaller flocks but retain a large internal economic impact due to export of various sheep products.

Market Segmentation:

Sheep Meat market can be segmented on the basis of nature, offering, product type, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of nature, the Sheep Meat market can be segmented into organic and conventional.

On the basis of offering, the sheep meat market can be segmented into neck, shoulder, rib, loin, sirloin, leg, tenderloin, breast, foreshank and hind shank.

On the basis of product type, the sheep meat market can be segmented into Fresh, Frozen and Processed.

On the basis of distribution channel, the sheep meat market is segmented into indirect and direct. The indirect segment is further sub-segmented into modern trade, departmental stores, butcher’s shops, e-commerce and other store formats.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends:

Sheepmeat being a rich source of high-quality protein and fat content is likeably acceptable by a number of consumers in Europe and parts of Asia and Africa. Rising demand for Ready-To-Cook as well as Ready-To-Eat food products among millennia’s worldwide and incorporation of healthy food products, is growing to fuel the demand for sheep products.

Consumption is dependent on cultural factors and will increase the population and incomes rise. Thus, the market for sheep meat is expected to increase but a slower pace.

The worldwide reduction in sheep head counts is halting, and the prices are increasing which is leading to reduction in demand and a more focused approach in purchasing can be seen in other markets.

Regional Outlook:

In the 21st Century, the highest consumption of sheep meat can be seen among countries like Arab States of Persian Gulf, NZ, Australia, Greece, Uruguay, U.K., and Ireland. Sheepmeat is also popular in France, Africa, the Caribbean, the rest of Middle East, India and parts of China.

Australian Sheep Meat Market has a strong, diverse and growing demand base, but over a period of time, supplies are likely to remain a big issue. The essential natural, minimally processed and nutritionally sound products have offered an integrity challenge in production and manufacturing practices with the world.

Developing countries like Asia and Africa account for a major production capacity due to improved pasture conditions which have to rebuild flock to rebuild themselves and also a major contribution towards food innovation in meeting rising consumer demands.

Europe is self-sufficient for this sector. The U.K. (Scotland majorly), Spain, Greece, and France are the producing member states. These 4 contribute to the major production and while others like Romania, Ireland, Germany, and Italy are secondary contributors. Also EU imports from New Zealand and Australia for the lamb & sheep products.

Key Players:

Major players in the Sheep Meat Segment are Samex Australian Meat Co Pty Ltd., Southern Meats Pty Ltd, Ararat Meat exports, JBS U.S., McPhee Bros (Exports) Pty Ltd are some to name a few.

