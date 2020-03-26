Slurry Tankers Market- The Growing Importance Of Agriculture To Cater To The Needs Of An Increasing Population

A slurry tank is a dam or circular concrete structure where farmers gather all their animal waste along with other unusable organic matter, such as hay and barns, in order to convert it into fertilizer that can eventually be reused on their lands to fertilize crops. Slurry tankers help to bring slurry to the areas where they can be put into productive use.

The growing importance of agriculture to cater to the needs of an increasing population is expected to fuel the demand for slurry tankers during the forecast period. Slurry tankers help the farmers to increase the productivity on their agriculture land, especially in rainy season when it is difficult to fertilize the field manually. Slurry tankers make the process smoother and also help in saving cost and energy. Manual feeding of fertilizer is difficult. Automated feeding of fertilizer through slurry tankers help to achieve enhanced production at lower cost. Not only agricultural land, but construction sites are also fitted with slurry tankers. Increasing construction activities are expected to boost the demand for slurry tankers during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrialization is expected to fuel the demand for construction sites which in turn is likely to drive the market for slurry tankers during the forecast period. Urbanization triggers not only the space for residences, but other infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, buildings, and commercial spaces. Governments of various countries are investing huge amounts in such activities. For example, the government of China spent 8.5% of its GDP on the construction of roads at the end of year 2017. The rising construction activity is expected to boost the demand for slurry tankers during the forecast period. Slurry tankers are also used in the heavy metal industry to realize their waste and oil spills, etc. Most of the waste generated by these industries is hazardous for the environment and health. Slurry vacuum tankers are specially designed to remove wet or dry industrial waste.

High cost of slurry tankers and their operation is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Slurry tankers operate with the help of petrol and diesel; increasing cost of petrol and diesel is expected to restrict the use of slurry tankers during the forecast period. The rental market for slurry tankers and long life span of slurry tankers is also likely to restrict the growth of the slurry tankers market during the forecast period.

The slurry tankers market can be segmented based on product type and end-use. On the basis of product type, the slurry tankers market is segmented into 3 axles, 2 axles, and other. The other category includes 4 axles and single axle slurry tankers. In terms of end-use, the slurry tankers market is segmented into agriculture and industry. Industry includes construction industries and heavy metal industries.

The slurry tankers market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the slurry tankers market in terms of share due to vast agricultural land. In order to cater to the needs of increasing population, agricultural fields and construction sites have to be expanded. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for slurry tankers during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the slurry tankers market in terms of growth rate due to increasing infrastructural activities within the regions. Presence of a number of heavy metal industries within these regions will drive the market during the forecast period.

The major players in the global slurry tankers market are Samson Agro, Vredo Dodewaard BV, Bauer, Annaburger Nutzfahrzeug, Slurry Kat, Peecon, Enorossi, Agrimat, Joskin, Wielton etc.