Smart Plant-Based Food Packaging Market: Food manufacturers are focused to reduce carbon footprint, Driving the Growth

The global smart plant-based food packaging market is expected to gain a lasting impetus with continuous research and development activities for promoting bioplastic innovation. The market could provide food packaging products that are favorable for the health of the planet and also keep ingredients fresh for a longer period of time. Smart plant-based food packaging is projected to revolutionize the way people utilize, store, and purchase groceries without worrying much about waste.

Leading players operating in the global smart plant-based food packaging market are foreseen to come up with new offerings that could not only improve the shelf life of various food products but also protect the ingredients from the damaging effects of their surroundings. Smart plant-based food packaging is predicted to ride on their enhanced and novel preservation properties for increasing its demand in the market. This could be due to the implementation of value-added oxygen barriers in bioplastic. A new type of green plastic is envisaged to take shape in the market with the combination of complex technologies such as nanoparticle components and biopolymers.

The usage of sensors in smart plant-based food packaging could be a significant addition envisioned to up the demand in the market at a high rate. Such sensors could notify consumers when the food was sourced, its temperature, and also pH levels. Even seafood could be held inside smart plant-based food packaging with the introduction of pot and bottle type products. Furthermore, food manufacturers are forecasted to reduce their carbon footprint with the implementation of smart plant-based food packaging.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report here

These smart plant-based food packaging not only extend the life of the food product but also eliminates the need for environment-harming plastic. The smart plant-based food packaging market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type and as per the region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into blow moulded, pot designed and others. On the basis of material type, it is divided into cellulose based film and blow moulded film. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe and the emerging countries of Asia Pacific.

Safety of food products has become a top priority of consumers on a global scale. Increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the environmental concerns and gradual change in buying habits is likely to propel the smart plant based food packaging market. Biodegradable plant based polymers in plant based food packaging is manufactured by cultivating carbohydrates via bacteria, while bio plant based polymers are macromolecules derived from plant residues. This provides the plant based food packaging improved food preservative properties. It is mainly designed to extend shelf life of the food and also to protect the contents from its surroundings. Standard packaging permits the entry of air which places limitations on shelf life of the food.

Paper Bottles are Trending Nowadays. Read about New Innovations and Trends @ https://communalnews.com/2019/07/18/paper-bottles-a-true-eco-friendly-bottle-to-keep-the-environment-clean/

There is a lot of opportunity existing in the food packaging market in the developing economies as the food packaging technology is making huge progress in these regions. North America is leading the food packaging market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. But somehow the growth rate shown in these regions have subsided considerably as the market is close to its peak. This growth is however restored by the high growth rate regions of Asia Pacifica which includes China, India and Latin America.

Smart plant based food packaging is one of the areas where food packaging companies can emphasize on refining their practices. Reutilizing in-house and using eco-friendly and/or recyclable packaging is another step, but making plant based material and packaging means using more biodegradable products. Heinz, Coca-Cola and SINTEF are the major companies participating in the movement towards the use of smart plant based food packaging. Coca-Cola uses Brazilian sugarcane but is also looking into other plant based materials.